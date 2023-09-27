The 2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV will arrive in US dealerships in the fourth quarter with a starting MSRP of $54,900.

The price doesn’t include the mandatory destination charge as Kia hasn’t yet provided it. However, based on the $1,320 shipping fee for the EV6, the EV9 will likely start just over $56,000.

The price is for the base EV9 Light RWD model, which features a single motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain producing 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power comes from a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack which enables a manufacturer-estimated 223 miles of range on standard 19-inch alloy wheels; EPA range estimates haven’t been released yet.

It’s worth noting that the initial batch of EV9s sold stateside will be built in South Korea, with assembly expected to move to Kia’s factory in West Point, Georgia, in 2024, making the model the brand’s first EV assembled in North America.

Pricing for the EV9 Light Long Range, Wind, Land and GT-Line trim levels featuring the larger 99.8-kWh battery pack will be announced later.

Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP modular EV platform with standard 800V electrical architecture, the 2024 Kia EV9 Light RWD has DC fast-charging capability, with a 10 to 80 percent charging session said to take under 25 minutes.

12 Photos

It will also come standard with seven-seat interior complete with full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with heating and ventilation, Digital Key, and a wide panoramic display consisting of dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.0-inch HVAC screen seamlessly integrated into one single panel.

The panoramic display will be the main interface for Kia’s next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system.

“We knew we had to get the EV9 pricing right and we believe today’s announcement will be a wake-up call to the industry,” said Steven Center, EVP & COO, Kia America.

“A well-equipped three-row SUV EV doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive. It should offer the perfect balance of standard features, the ability to fast charge and be equipped with the technology savvy EV buyers are looking for. The EV9 provides all of this, and we can’t wait for it to go on sale later this year.”

The pricing puts the base EV9 on about the same level as a range-topping, gas-powered Telluride, which is roughly the same size as the EV9 – Kia’s flagship electric SUV is 197.2 inches long and has a wheelbase of 122.0 inches. More importantly, there’s no electric SUV of this size available in the US for the same starting price.

The cheapest Rivian R1S, for example, starts at $78,000 according to the company’s online configurator, though it’s worth noting it comes standard with a dual-motor AWD powertrain.

The 2024 Kia EV9 will also be equipped with a long list of 20 standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-2). The system has been enhanced on the EV9 to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle when driving; oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection; and crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection.