The Kia Niro EV and Niro PHEV whirr into the second model years of their second generations with hardly any change. The battery-electric subcompact crossover makes just three alterations to the offer. The first is that the cargo bay now sports a dual-level floor as standard equipment, upping the practicality; this was a $60 option on the 2023 Niro EV. The second is that Fire Orange Metallic is no longer on the exterior color menu; dropping the no-cost option still leaves eight colors to choose from, one of the choices the two-tone Snow White Pearl with Gray Aeroblade you see above, all but four of the colors free of charge. The last is the disappearance of the Light Grey interior color package. For now, it’s Charcoal SynTex and cloth seating for everyone.

The Niro PHEV makes just one change, also losing the choice of Fire Orange Metallic.

Prices for the EV are up $50 over the most recent pricing for a 2023 model. Add the $1,325 destination charge, and Niro EV prices for 2024 are:

Wind: $40,925

Wave: $45,925

The electric hatch is powered by a 64.8-kWh battery that’s good for an EPA-estimated 253 miles of range. A single motor on the front axle making 201 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque is the only drivetrain available. We’re sure shoppers have their reasons, but considering the larger, nicer EV6 Light in RWD guise starts at $43,920 and doesn’t offer any substantial options to increase the price, the most serious Niro EV challenger could be coming from inside the house. The EV6 Light uses a slightly smaller battery so it’s only rated to go 232 miles on a charge, and its motor is rated at less horsepower, 167, but more torque, 258. Also, the EV6’s higher-voltage electrical system drops the recharge time from 10% to 80% state-of-charge from 43 minutes in the Niro EV to to 18. Outside the Kia house, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV is within four inches of every Niro EV dimension and just six miles short on driving range, but starts at about $12,000 less before federal incentives the Niro EV doesn’t yet qualify for.

Prices for the Niro PHEV rise by a more a little more, at $450. Factor in the $1,325 destination charge and you get:

EX: $35,615

SX Touring: $41,365

The front-wheel-drive PHEV is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder assisted by an electric motor and shifting through a six-speed automatic transmission, combined output listed as 180 hp and 195 lb-ft. The 11.1-kWh battery powers an estimated 33 miles of all-electric range.