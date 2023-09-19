Among compact SUVs, the small-ish Mazda CX-30 has long been a favorite for drivers who value athletic abilities and better-that-ordinary interiors. For the 2024 model year, the choices for the gasoline-powered CX-30 are many and varied: a full complement of eight trim levels have been announced by the brand, topped by a “2.5 Carbon Turbo” addition putting out 250 horsepower, and a newly available 10.25 inch center display with touchscreen.

Pricing for the base 2.5 S CX-30 starts at $26,370, and the MSRPs extend up to $38,175 for the upscale 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, including a destination charge of $1,375 across the line. To those prices, add $450 to $595 for each of the five “premium paint” exterior colors.

The standard CX-30 2.5 S ($26,370) features Mazda’s updated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine, delivering 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic transmission. The Mazda is among the few CUV entries remaining that still has a six-speed automatic.

All CX-30 models are equipped with all-wheel drive, and G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard. The interior of the S has an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In keeping with the connections on new Apple iPhones, Mazda has added a pair of USB-C inputs.

The new CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport model ($27,875), which first debuted on 2024 Mazda3, features available Ceramic Metallic paint, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. There’s also a 2.5 S Preferred package ($30,165) with heated seats and a power moonroof.

Next up on the price scale is 2.5 S Carbon edition ($31,165), offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint, which is exclusive for the naturally-aspirated models, and complemented with red leather seats and interior. There’s an upgraded eight-speaker audio system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics and HD Audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless Qi phone charger.

The 2.5 S Premium package ($33,365) elevates the Preferred package with Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Also, paddle shifters, an upgraded navigation system, 12-speaker Bose Premium Audio, SiriusXM radio, leather seats, a power liftgate and silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

The CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo ($34,165), besides the four cylinder turbo engine, features unique exterior and interior styling: 18-inch alloy wheels in a black metallic finish and a Zircon Sand exterior color and Terracotta leatherette and black suede-trimmed seats.

All CX-30 2.5 Turbo models now feature a 10.25-inch large center display that includes touchscreen functionality

The CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium ($36,365) and Premium Plus ($38,175) packages are similar to those in the non-turbo models.

The top-level Turbo Premium Plus includes a 360 degree monitor with front and rear parking sensors and “Cruising and Traffic Support.” Mazda says that this level two driver assistance technology allows CX-30 to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle in front of it without the driver having to use the accelerator or brake pedal. This system also has a steering assist function where, when the lane lines are detected, assists the driver in keeping the vehicle within its lane.

