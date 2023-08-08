Hoo boy, this AMG crossover is one hot little number. It’s the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, but in the Coupe body style. It graced my driveway for a couple days before I passed it along to News Editor Joel Stocksdale. In the scorching-hot and chokingly humid final days of July, I found myself struggling to stay hydrated. You know where this is going … I’d need to bring a lot of water with me wherever I’d go. My constant companion was my 32-ounce Nalgene water bottle, which was getting quite the workout.

But how would an oversized water bottle fit in the cupholders of the GLE, you ask? Lucky for you, I tested out all the beverage-storage locations in the car, and documented it.

As always, we’ve gotta start with the most convenient place to put your beverage: the front cupholders.

A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one. The Nalgene fit perfectly into both the fronts. But what if each front occupant wants to bring along two big bottles and stash them with easy reach? Let’s look to the doors.

The bottle spot in the front door pocket looks a little small, what with the button for the liftgate sitting there and all.

That must have been an optical illusion, however, because the Nalgene fit in the door just fine.

So what about the rear passengers? They’re going to get thirsty, too.

If there’s nobody sitting in the middle, you can lower the center armrest for the outboard occupants to rest their elbows. But how big of a bottle can they rest there, too?

Not a huge one. Thought the cupholders were of two different sizes, not even the larger one would hold the Nalgene. Hope is not lost, though. To the doors!

Just like up front, the Nalgene fit into the rear door pocket. Now to resist the temptation to make full use of the twin-turbo V8’s 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque just as a passenger raises the bottle to their lips. That would be cruel, but it might help them stay cool in this heat.

Speaking of heat, just look at this GLE 63. It’s quite the looker inside and out.

I was sad to hand over the keys, but at least the AMG was traded for a Hyundai Elantra N. More on that car (fine, and its cupholders) in the future.