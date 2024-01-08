With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, it’s a good time to look ahead to next season’s schedules for all 32 teams. All home and away opponents have been entirely determined.
We still have to wait until May to learn the dates of all 2024 regular-season matchups, but we at least know the divisions each team is slated to play, along with the two matchups based on standings inside the conference from the previous season and the one quirky intraconference game, which was added after the league expanded to a 17-game schedule. And, of course, we know the three divisional opponents each team plays twice a year.
The NFL uses a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years. Flexible scheduling also helps showcase the best late-season matchups to the largest audiences, and the schedule-makers consider bye weeks and travel to maintain competitive equity. The schedule-makers will also account for international games, including the one based in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the league’s first game staged in South America.
Dates, bye weeks, prime-time matchups and international games will all be sorted out before the league announces in the spring the 272-game schedule for the 2024 regular season.
Here’s the schedule as it stands now.
AFC EAST
What to know: The AFC East plays the entire NFC West, the entire AFC South and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC West and NFC North, in addition to intradivisional opponents.
Buffalo Bills
- Home: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs
- Away: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Lions
Miami Dolphins
- Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders
- Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Packers
New York Jets
- Home: Dolphins, Bills, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos
- Away: Dolphins, Bills, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, Vikings
New England Patriots
- Home: Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Chargers
- Away: Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals, Bears
AFC NORTH
What to know: The AFC North plays the entire NFC East, the entire AFC West and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC South and NFC South, in addition to intradivisional opponents
Cincinnati Bengals
- Home: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
- Away: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Titans, Panthers
Cleveland Browns
- Home: Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Dolphins
- Away: Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, Saints
Baltimore Ravens
- Home: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Bills
- Away: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Jets
- Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Falcons
AFC SOUTH
What to know: The AFC South plays the entire NFC North, the entire AFC East and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC West and NFC East, in addition to intradivisional opponents
Indianapolis Colts
- Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Steelers
- Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Broncos, Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Browns
- Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Packers
Houston Texans
- Home: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Ravens
- Away: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Cowboys
Tennessee Titans
- Home: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Bengals
- Away: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Chargers, Bears
AFC WEST
What to know:The AFC West plays the entire NFC South, the entire AFC North and one opponent each from the AFC East, AFC South and NFC West, in addition to intradivisional opponents
Denver Broncos
- Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Colts
- Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Jets, Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
- Home: Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Titans
- Away: Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
- Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Texans
- Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Bills, 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders
- Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars
- Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Dolphins, Rams
NFC EAST
What to know: The NFC East plays the teams from the NFC South and the AFC North and one opponent each from the NFC North and NFC West. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC South.
Washington Commanders
- Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Titans
- Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
- Home: Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Texans
- Away: Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Panthers, Falcons, Steelers, Browns, 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
- Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Jaguars
- Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals, Ravens, Rams
New York Giants
- Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Colts
- Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Buccaneers, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Seahawks
NFC NORTH
What to know: The NFC North plays the teams from the NFC West and the AFC South and one opponent each from the NFC East and NFC South. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC East.
Chicago Bears
- Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Patriots
- Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Commanders
Detroit Lions
- Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Buccaneers, Bills
- Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
- Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Colts, Texans, Saints, Dolphins
- Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles
Minnesota Vikings
- Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Colts, Texans, Falcons, Jets
- Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Giants
NFC SOUTH
What to know: The NFC South plays the teams from the NFC East and the AFC West and one opponent each from the NFC North and NFC West. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC North.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Ravens
- Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Lions
Atlanta Falcons
- Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Seahawks, Steelers
- Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings
Carolina Panthers
- Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Cardinals, Bengals
- Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Bears
New Orleans Saints
- Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns
- Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Packers
NFC WEST
What to know: The NFC West plays the teams from the NFC North and the AFC East and one opponent each from the NFC East and NFC South. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC West.
San Francisco 49ers
- Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys, Chiefs
- Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals
- Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Commanders, Chargers
- Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Dolphins, Bills, Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
- Home: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Raiders
- Away: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Lions, Bears, Patriots, Jets, Saints
Seattle Seahawks
- Home: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Giants, Broncos
- Away: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Falcons