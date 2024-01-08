



With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, it’s a good time to look ahead to next season’s schedules for all 32 teams. All home and away opponents have been entirely determined.

We still have to wait until May to learn the dates of all 2024 regular-season matchups, but we at least know the divisions each team is slated to play, along with the two matchups based on standings inside the conference from the previous season and the one quirky intraconference game, which was added after the league expanded to a 17-game schedule. And, of course, we know the three divisional opponents each team plays twice a year.

The NFL uses a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years. Flexible scheduling also helps showcase the best late-season matchups to the largest audiences, and the schedule-makers consider bye weeks and travel to maintain competitive equity. The schedule-makers will also account for international games, including the one based in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the league’s first game staged in South America.

Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

Dates, bye weeks, prime-time matchups and international games will all be sorted out before the league announces in the spring the 272-game schedule for the 2024 regular season.

Here’s the schedule as it stands now.

AFC EAST

What to know: The AFC East plays the entire NFC West, the entire AFC South and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC West and NFC North, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Buffalo Bills

Home: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs

Away: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Lions

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders

Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Packers

New York Jets

Home: Dolphins, Bills, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos

Away: Dolphins, Bills, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, Vikings

New England Patriots

Home: Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Chargers

Away: Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals, Bears

AFC NORTH

What to know: The AFC North plays the entire NFC East, the entire AFC West and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC South and NFC South, in addition to intradivisional opponents

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots

Away: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Titans, Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Home: Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Dolphins

Away: Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, Saints

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Bills

Away: Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Jets

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Falcons

AFC SOUTH

What to know: The AFC South plays the entire NFC North, the entire AFC East and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC West and NFC East, in addition to intradivisional opponents

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Steelers

Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Broncos, Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Browns

Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Packers

Houston Texans

Home: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Ravens

Away: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Cowboys

Tennessee Titans

Home: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, Bengals

Away: Jaguars, Texans, Colts, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Chargers, Bears

AFC WEST

What to know:The AFC West plays the entire NFC South, the entire AFC North and one opponent each from the AFC East, AFC South and NFC West, in addition to intradivisional opponents

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Colts

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Jets, Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Titans

Away: Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Texans

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Bills, 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Dolphins, Rams

NFC EAST

What to know: The NFC East plays the teams from the NFC South and the AFC North and one opponent each from the NFC North and NFC West. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC South.

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Titans

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Texans

Away: Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Panthers, Falcons, Steelers, Browns, 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Jaguars

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals, Ravens, Rams

New York Giants

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Colts

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Buccaneers, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Seahawks

NFC NORTH

What to know: The NFC North plays the teams from the NFC West and the AFC South and one opponent each from the NFC East and NFC South. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC East.

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Patriots

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Commanders

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Buccaneers, Bills

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Colts, Texans, Saints, Dolphins

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Colts, Texans, Falcons, Jets

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Giants

NFC SOUTH

What to know: The NFC South plays the teams from the NFC East and the AFC West and one opponent each from the NFC North and NFC West. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC North.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Ravens

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Lions

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Seahawks, Steelers

Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings

Carolina Panthers

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Cardinals, Bengals

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Bears

New Orleans Saints

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Packers

NFC WEST

What to know: The NFC West plays the teams from the NFC North and the AFC East and one opponent each from the NFC East and NFC South. In addition, one intraconference opponent from the AFC West.

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys, Chiefs

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Commanders, Chargers

Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Dolphins, Bills, Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Raiders

Away: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Lions, Bears, Patriots, Jets, Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Giants, Broncos

Away: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Falcons



