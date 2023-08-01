The rumors were true, the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo is indeed only available with an automatic transmission. But that’s not all. It’s also packing more power, chassis upgrades and, of course, unique styling.

On the outside, the Z Nismo gets unique front and rear bumpers, side skirts and a rear spoiler. Nissan says that the lower, longer nose is inspired by the 240ZG long-nose model offered in Japan, and we can kind of see what they mean, though it’s decidedly less retro than the standard Z fascia. The deeper front spoiler is matched by the side skirts and reworked rear bumper, and they’re tied together with a red stripe along the bottom edges. The three-piece rear spoiler is larger than the Z Performance’s, too, and Nissan says the whole aero package is designed to reduce drag while also producing downforce, though it didn’t say how much of either.

Additionally, the exterior features exclusive 19-inch Rays forged wheels, a unique gray trim piece along the tops of the windows and a black roof. Those wheels are an extra half-inch wider than the Z Performance examples, and they wear Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires, the rears of which have an extra 10-mm of meat compared to the Performance. It’s available in black, white, silver, red and the exclusive gray paint shown in the gallery. The interior is subtly changed with red and black leather and Alcantara Recaro seats, a leather and Alcantara steering wheel and instrument graphics with the Nismo logo, red trim and a unique start-up animation.

But Nismo is about performance, so it’s time to get to those specs. Nissan improved the engine oil cooler, increased the boost and added more aggressive timing to bring output up to 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, increases of 20 ponies and 34 pound-feet. And while it is backed solely by Nissan’s nine-speed automatic, the transmission has been upgraded with beefier clutches and revised engine and transmission tuning. Nissan claims it can shift almost 50% faster than the standard Z automatic, and it gets a new Sport+ shift mode with sportier downshift tuning. Power continues on to the rear wheels via a clutch-type limited-slip differential.

As for the chassis, Nissan added additional bracing front and rear improving torsional rigidity by a claimed 2.5%. Suspension features stiffer springs, retuned shocks and new anti-roll bars. Stiffer bushings for said suspension and the steering rack are added, too. Like the Z Performance, the Nismo also gets four-piston front brake calipers and two-piston rears, but the Nismo gets 1-inch larger front rotors (15 inches total diameter) and more aggressive brake pad compounds.

The Z Nismo hits showrooms this fall. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’s a safe bet that it will be more than the Z Performance with the automatic. That model starts at $52,085.

