Porsche will dial up the Cayenne lineup’s performance with its most powerful variant yet.

The 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, available in crossover and coupe body styles, will arrive in the second quarter.

The crossover will start at $148,550, while the coupe version starts at $153,050. Both prices include shipping. The midsize Cayenne is Porsche’s second-best seller after the Macan compact crossover, accounting for 8,911 sales in the first half of this year.

This summer’s midcycle freshening feels more like a redesign. It features a significantly changed powertrain, chassis, design and in-car technology.

But the third-generation Cayenne is likely the final combustion engine version. Production is expected to end in early 2029, according to AutoForecast Solutions.