Nominations for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards — the first since last year’s strike — were announced exclusively on Instagram Live Wednesday by presenters Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led the pack with four nominations apiece, while “Succession” came in on top in the TV categories with five.

The awards, voted on by a union with more than 119,000 members, will be given out Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, in a ceremony to be streamed live on Netflix for the first time.

Which of your favorite movies and TV shows earned a nod? What were the most shocking snubs (Jeremy Strong, Mark Ruffalo, Greta Lee) and surprises (“The Gilded Age,” Brie Larson)? Here’s the complete list of nominees.

Outstanding cast in a motion picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.