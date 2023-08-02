SALT LAKE CITY — Toyota’s venerated Land Cruiser nameplate rejoins the brand’s U.S. lineup next year in a trimmed-down and less-expensive form much closer to the off-roader’s roots than its bloated predecessor, which had evolved to overlap similar body-on-frame Lexus models.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will be smaller, more nimble and equipped with a hybridized turbocharged powertrain, a host of infotainment and driver assistance features and a boxy look that evokes its early heritage.

Imported from Japan and based on the Land Cruiser Prado that Toyota sells in Japan and other global markets — badged in the U.S. as the Lexus GX — the U.S. version of the Land Cruiser will start in the mid-$50,000 range, Toyota said. In comparison, when Toyota suspended U.S. sales of Land Cruiser in 2021 after a 63-year run, the low-volume off-roader started at $86,880, including shipping.

“This icon belongs in our lineup,” Toyota division head Dave Christ said in a written statement. “For 2024, Land Cruiser returns to its origin with a heritage-inspired design paired with the legendary capability and durability Land Cruiser is known for, and it will take even more customers on adventures across the globe as it has done for generations.”