The Toyota Sienna is one of our favorite vans, narrowly eking out a victory in our hybrid hauler comparison against the Chrysler Pacifica last year. Despite the mid-level acceleration, Toyota builds a “sporty” XSE trim with upgraded suspension for drivers who like a box that can corner.

In our 2021 test drive we found it satisfactory, but noted that there were better trim levels like Limited and Platinum that offered niceties like seats slathered in leather. For 2024 Toyota rectifies that by offering a Premium package that gives the XSE some of the options from the Limited and Platinum.

Toyota hasn’t disclosed XSE Premium package pricing, but presumably it won’t encroach too much into the $4,700 sticker difference between the XSE and Limited. As for what it includes, the package gets 8-way power adjustable leather seats with heated and ventilated front buckets, a seating position memory function that returns the driver’s seat to the driver’s settings along with the tilt and telescoping of the steering wheel. The XSE Premium also receives the 7-inch infotainment display from the higher trims, while side mirrors offer blind spot monitoring, automatic reverse tilt, and puddle lights. Orange accent stitching in the cabin sets the XSE Premium apart visually.

The rest of the Sienna lineup doesn’t change a whole lot. Its hybrid powertrain capable of 35 mpg for FWD models and 36 mpg for AWD models chugs on unchanged. Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 with automatic emergency braking continues to be standard equipment.

The only remaining changes are in cosmetics and price. The entry-level LE and next-up XLE trims darken their chrome headlight trim and wheels. The XSE and outdoors-oriented Woodland Edition also get darker wheels, like those of 2023’s 25th Anniversary Edition. Speaking of which, that special grade celebrating the Sienna’s 1998 birthday is obviously no more for 2024.

The MSRP breakdown is now thus:

LE FWD $38,580

LE AWD: $40,580

XLE FWD: $43,890

XLE AWD: $45,890

XSE FWD: $46,140

XSE AWD: $47,030

Woodland Edition AWD: $49,520

Limited FWD: $50,840

Limited AWD: $52,840

Platinum AWD: $54,800

Platinum FWD: $54,040

All prices include a destination charge of $1,395. The LE and the XLE FWD are the only ones available with 8 seats. The rest offer 7 seats with second-row captain’s chairs.

