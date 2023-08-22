The 2024 Toyota Tundra is headed into its latest model year with a couple of changes and a price increase.

Toyota’s already detailed the TRD three-inch suspension lift kit for us, but now instead of it being a dealer-installed option, you can spec it straight from the factory. Additionally, the Nightshade Package replaces the SX Package as the box to check to black everything out. Previously, the SX Package was exclusive to the SR5 trim, but the Nightshade will be exclusive to the more luxurious Limited trim. You’ll be able to pair the package – consisting of blacked-out wheels, over fenders, grille, mirror caps and badges – with Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Lunar Rock and Blueprint paint colors. And lastly, the TRD Off-Road package can now be optioned on the Platinum trim to up that model’s off-road cred.

If you’re more interested in the full-fat TRD Pro, you’ll be glad to know that Terra will be that model’s new, exclusive color for 2024.

With the new model year also comes new pricing. The base price for the SR rises by $1,000 for 2024 to $41,815. Increases throughout the lineup vary by a few hundred dollars, but they’re all around or over $1,000 more than the previous model year’s price. The new base price for the top-line Capstone trim is now $80,695, while the TRD Pro starts at $73,980. The i-Force Max hybrid powertrain versions of all the Tundra trims see similar price increases, but nothing more than $1,210 in any one trim. Expect the 2024 version of the Tundra to hit dealer lots soon.

Related video: