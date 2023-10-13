Pros: Elegant styling and beautiful cabin; spacious for the segment; excellent plug-in hybrid option; solid value

Cons: Middling handling; pricey and strange Polestar performance model

There’s no doubt that European luxury SUVs are dominated by German carmakers. But what if you’re looking for something a bit different? The 2024 Volvo XC60 may be the alternative you’ve been seeking, with unique Scandinavian design inside and out. Add in Volvo’s commitment to safety, which should be of particular importance to family-minded shoppers, and the XC60 should have even stronger appeal.

The XC60 is available as either a mild-hybrid or a more powerful Recharge plug-in hybrid, which can drive as many as 36 miles on electricity alone. We’re certainly fans of the plug-in model, but its significant price premium may have shoppers settling on the more-than-adequate B5 base engine. More likely than not, prospective owners will spend more time configuring the interior. There are several choices of upholstery and interior trim that should fit a variety of tastes, and we’re especially fond of the wool blend seats that are available on the Recharge.

The XC60 isn’t as sporty as the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC or Audi Q5, but that shouldn’t matter much for the typical SUV driver. If you’re one of the rare drivers who wants more athletic handling, the Polestar Engineered model should satisfy, but it comes at the cost of ride comfort. Considering the similarly sized Volvo V60 wagon would perhaps be a stronger alternative, including the raised, all-wheel-drive Cross Country model. Whichever route you take, the 2024 Volvo XC60 is a classy, safe and sensible alternative to the more common luxury SUVs.

What’s new for 2024?

The XC60 lineup gets pared down a bit. The base B5 engine is no longer offered with front-wheel-drive and the more powerful B6 engine has been discontinued. There are some additions, though, including an air purifier for Plus and Ultimate trims and laminated windows for the Ultimate. A new Black Edition appearance package also debuts for the top trim.

What are the XC60 interior and in-car technology like?

Volvo’s attractive and refined shape is mirrored in its stylish, welcoming interiors. With premium materials and beautiful design from top to bottom, it’s difficult to find anything negative to say about the XC60’s interior. Open-pore wood and real metal are both available depending on trim, and you can even get an Orrefors Crystal gear selector. Leather seats are available if you want traditional luxury, but you can select a beautiful wool textile upholstery (pictured below) for a little something different and more animal/Earth-friendly, too.

Volvo’s Android Automotive infotainment suite is compatible with Apple CarPlay, but its integration with the Google suite of apps such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store make a strong case for ditching the smartphone connection tech altogether and using the native interface. The infotainment system is quick to respond, and it’s integrated nicely with the instrument cluster. You can choose to display the Google Maps interface in the cluster, and the digital readouts for vital info are easy to digest alongside it.

The XC60 is Volvo’s compact crossover, slotting above the smaller XC40 and below the flagship three-row XC90. With a wheelbase of just under 113 inches and an overall length of approximately 185 inches, it’s the same size as most of Europe’s luxury compacts, including the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Audi Q5. Thanks to their midsize-like wheelbases, these ostensibly compact crossovers offer plenty of people- and cargo-hauling capability. Just know you’ll get more of both in non-luxury compact SUVs.

When comparing them back-to-back, however, we’ve found the XC60 ultimately has more back seat space than the Germans, making it a tad more family friendly. We also like that you can get Volvo’s unique integrated booster seats.

In our real-world testing, we found the XC60’s cargo area also exceeds the Germans (the GLC comes closest), but falls short of the Acura RDX for class best. It should be noted, though, that the Recharge we tested has a slightly raised cargo floor, which minimally reduces volume, as well as no underfloor storage. Cargo volume is also very similar to what you’ll get in the Volvo V60 wagon – the XC60 technically has more, but that extra space is mostly up high where it’s less usable.

What are the XC60 fuel economy, performance and electric range specs?

Volvo offers the 2024 XC60 with two powertrains. The base engine, dubbed B5, is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four paired with an eight-speed automatic and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that delivers 247 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Volvo says it will go from 0 to 60 mph in a tidy 6.6 seconds. It’s only available with all-wheel-drive and is estimated to return 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 25 mpg in combined driving.

The Recharge model is equipped with the plug-in hybrid T8 eAWD powertrain, which includes a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 143-hp electric motor. Total output for the Recharge is 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque. The 0-60 time drops to 4.5 seconds. Polestar Engineered models strangely keep the same output, but add a bunch of other performance extras. Both Recharge variants can operate up to 36 miles on electric power alone and are rated at 28 mpg combined once that all-electric range is depleted. We’ll note that the range and efficiency numbers for the Recharge model are from the 2023 model, but there shouldn’t be any significant differences for 2024 once those numbers become official.