The push for a visa-free Africa gained renewed momentum with Ghana’s endorsement of the Trans African Tourism and Unity Campaign, which advocates say is essential for unlocking the continent’s economic and cultural potential.

Announced on 10 July by the ministry of foreign affairs, the campaign is spearheaded by Ras Mubarak, a former MP and broadcaster in Ghana.

Its central objective is to abolish visa restrictions for African citizens travelling in the continent — a move that would encourage intra-African tourism, increase trade and foster deeper cross-cultural connections.

The endorsement aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a strategic framework that envisions greater political and economic integration across the continent.

The call for seamless African travel is not new, but it has been mired in bureaucracy, political hesitation and a lack of coordinated implementation. Only a handful of countries currently offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to all African citizens.

For years, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has been heralded as a breakthrough in regional trade. Yet the success of such frameworks depends on the free movement of people — not just goods. Visa restrictions are a silent barrier that continue to impede integration, limit business opportunities and fragment African identity.

The campaign has secured partnerships with media houses on the continent, including Ghana’s Graphic Communications Group Limited, Nigeria’s New Mail Online, EIB Network, Asaase Radio, Eyewitness News Sierra Leone and Woezor TV. These partnerships are designed to amplify the campaign’s messaging, which is being shared under the hashtags #OpenAfrica and #OpenOpportunities.

By centring tourism as both an economic driver and a tool for unity, the campaign also challenges African governments to reframe how they view borders — not as lines of control, but as openings for possibility.

Intra-African tourism remains low, even as global tourism rebounds. A more open continent could stimulate local economies, provide job opportunities and promote mutual understanding among African nations.

The campaign’s next steps include ongoing public engagement, digital mobilisation and high-level lobbying aimed at securing endorsements from other African governments.