Audi has unveiled the interior of the 2025 Q6 e-tron after previewing the model’s exterior design in July during the prototype first drive event.

The Q6 e-tron is a very important EV for Audi for at least two reasons. Firstly, it’s sized similarly to the popular Q5, slotting between the Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron in Audi’s EV lineup, which is a good prerequisite for success.

Secondly, it’s the brand’s first model based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) co-developed with Porsche and the new E3 electronics architecture.

Seeing the first photos of the Q6 e-tron’s interior and learning about the onboard technology, we’re pretty sure the cabin is the third reason why this model will be a big deal for Audi.

Audi says the interior is tailored more closely than ever to the user’s needs and has been reimagined with that in mind. The PPE and E3 architectures serve as the basis for rethinking the interior’s design and range of functions, with technology, aesthetics, and sustainability being “in perfect balance” in the Audi Q6 e-tron.

Starting with the design, the interior features a three-dimensional, high-contrast layout that deliberately places elements in the foreground or background, creating a 3D spatial architecture fusing aesthetics and ergonomics.

The cabin is dominated by what Audi calls the “digital stage,” which includes the free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display and the MMI front passenger display. The former features a curved design and OLED technology and consists of the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 14.5-inch MMI touch display.

The front passenger also gets a 10.9-inch display which fits snugly into the dashboard design. Thanks to an active privacy mode with shutter technology, the passenger can watch movies undisturbed without distracting the driver or can assist the driver, for example with navigation.

Audi also offers an optional augmented reality (AR) head-up display (HUD) for the Q6 e-tron, which reflects a large, tilted image plane across the windshield to the driver, showing relevant information such as speed, traffic signs, and assistance and navigation icons.

The tech fest continues with the Interaction light (IAL), which envelops the interior and the cockpit in a curved LED strip that performs three main functions: vehicle status, safety (it visualizes the dynamic turn signals), and charging status.

The new E3 electronics platform also enables the Q6 e-tron to offer a fully connected digital interior, with various functions being intelligently linked. For example, users can control many vehicle functions using Audi’s self-learning voice assistant, represented for the first time by an avatar in the dashboard and the augmented reality head-up display.

Activated with the phrase “Hey Audi,” the digital assistant continuously learns from the user’s behavior to offer them the best possible support, offering proactive suggestions, smart routines, and intelligent lists.

At the same time, the electric SUV introduces a new infotainment platform based on Android Automotive and developed with Volkswagen Group’s software company Cariad.

The Q6 e-tron’s practicality is also said to benefit from the PPE platform, with the electric SUV offering a spacious interior with many different storage spaces and trays.

For example, the center console features two cupholders, a cell phone charging tray, and two smartphone charging ports. The vehicle also offers additional legroom since there’s no center tunnel, and the rear center seat is described as “very comfortable.”

The trunk offers 18.6 cubic feet of storage space, and when the rear seats are folded down it increases to 54 cu ft. Speaking of the rear seats, they fold down individually in a 40:20:40 split. The frunk adds 2.3 cu ft of storage space, enough to store a mobile charging cable and smaller travel bags.

Audi is known for the quality of its interiors and the Q6 e-tron should make no exception. The automaker says the materials used were selected with functionality and sustainability in mind, with recycled materials including Dinamica microfiber, Elastic Melange fabric, and Econyl.

Depending on the equipment, the cabin also features classic materials for a luxury car such as fine Nappa leather with diamond stitching, sweetgum and birch wood trim, and brushed aluminum. Audi expects to fully reveal the Q6 E-Tron sometime in 2024 and get it on sale later that year as a 2025 model.