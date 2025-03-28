The 2025 NCAA men’s basketball championship game will be played April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Tops seeds Duke, Florida, Auburn and Houston are the favorites while two-time defending champions UConn opened at 125-1 to three-peat but were eliminated by Florida in the second round.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The initial 68-team field was announced Sunday March 16 and has now narrowed to 16 teams heading into this week’s play.

Sweet 16: Thursday and Friday

Elite Eight: Saturday and Sunday

Final Four: April 5

Championship game: April 7

Here are odds for each of the eight remaining Sweet 16 schools to advance to the Final Four and for all 12 teams to advance to the final game and to win the men’s college basketball championship. Odds are accurate as of publication time. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.