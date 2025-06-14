After months of hype, pomp and circumstance, it’s finally here! The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this weekend across the U.S., with the opener on Saturday night in Miami as Inter Miami CF host Al Ahly to get things underway. The 10-day transfer window designed to help CWC participants staff up for action has closed, with several new stars set to debut for Real Madrid (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Hujisen), Manchester City (Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki) and Chelsea (Liam Delap), and the action comes thick and fast, with 63 games over the next month.

While the field is loaded with European superpowers like Madrid, City, Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, all the world’s top clubs on other continents are also taking part, from Argentinian duo Boca Juniors and River Plate to Brazil’s Botafogo, winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, and Al Ahly, the 10-time Club World Cup participants from Egypt.

So, ahead of the action, consider this your handy guide to all the teams, how they got here, and what we think we’ll do in this competition.

GROUP A

Al Ahly

Where they play: Egyptian Premier League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of 2020-21 CAF Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? As 12-time African champions and CAF’s African Club of the 20th Century, Al Ahly are used to being the “big fish” in Egypt and Africa. They go into every tournament aiming for silverware. They have almost 120 years of history, however, the hard realities of talent and resources mean they might struggle in reaching the tournament’s knockout rounds.

Though they might not have the individual talent of Palmeiras’ Estevao, FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, or (of course) Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in Group A, they have extensive experience navigating major tournaments, and Zizo, Mahmoud Trézéguet and Achraf Bencharki should allow them to pack a punch. Incoming head coach Jose Riveiro, who made South African giants Orlando Pirates competitive again with an attractive front-foot style, has identified a berth in the round of 16 as Al Ahly’s tournament objective.

Al Ahly manager José Riveiro speaks about his excitement for the Club World Cup ahead of facing Inter Miami in the group stage.

Fun fact you need to know: Ahly were once a strong local symbol of resistance against the British during the colonization of Egypt. A century later, the club’s supporters, the Ultras Ahlawy, played a role in the escalation of the Egyptian revolution and notably, the Tahrir Square demonstrations that led to the end of President Hosni Mubarak’s reign.

Our prediction: If Ahly can play spoilers when they face Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in Florida in the tournament opener Saturday night, it could set them up for surprise progression to the knockouts. Porto and Palmeiras — fourth in the Brasileirao — aren’t the strongest opponents, but Ahly remain outsiders to advance. — Ed Dove

Inter Miami CF

Where they play: Major League Soccer (USA)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: “Hosts,” and winners of 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

What is their Club World Cup goal? Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas set the goal for Inter Miami at the Club World Cup: qualify for the knockout rounds. If they can pull it off, the tournament could be a success for ownership. Coach Javier Mascherano is opting for a more realistic approach, admitting the level they are set to face at the Club World Cup will be higher than any Concacaf Champions Cup or MLS game.

Mascherano insists the roster depth is not where it should be entering the tournament, but the team will fight in every game. Expectations are high for any team with Messi, but the target for Inter Miami will be to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Fun fact you need to know: Inter Miami is the youngest team to compete in the tournament after debuting in Major League Soccer during the 2020 season.

Our prediction: Inter Miami will fight to finish the group stage in second place and qualify for the knockout rounds. The match against Palmeiras might be the biggest struggle, though you’d be foolish to bet against Messi and Luis Suárez in tournament play. — Lizzy Becherano

Palmeiras

Where they play: Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2021 Copa Libertadores

What is their Club World Cup goal? Fans of rival clubs often taunt Palmeiras about never winning the Intercontinental title, which is often compared with a world championship in South America. This new tournament is an ideal opportunity to silence the critics.

However it goes, Palmeiras will not fail for a lack of ambition or intelligence. Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira reminds some of a young Jose Mourinho in terms of touchline tactics and, more importantly, coming up with a winning plan. Recognizing the importance of the occasion, the club has given him plenty of attacking players. Striker Vitor Roque is the most expensive player a Brazilian club has ever signed, Uruguayan playmaker Facundo Torres is from MLS, and wunderkind Estevao will join Chelsea after the competition. Palmeiras are dreaming of going all the way.

Fun fact you need to know: The club of São Paulo’s large Italian community, Palmeiras were originally called “Palestra Italia.” After World War II, they took on the more tropical name of “palm trees.”

Our prediction: With Palmeiras boasting a strong squad and a bright coach, it would be unwise to overlook them. A key question: Will Ferreira be too cautious in the tight games? Anything less than the quarterfinals would be a major disappointment. — Tim Vickery

Porto

Where they play: Portuguese Primeira Liga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Fifth-best-ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? FC Porto finished third in the Primeira Liga for the second straight season, which is a disaster. Not only does that mean lost Champions League revenue for 24 months, but any year they finish last among the trio of competitors that also includes Benfica and Sporting CP is a problem. They’ll likely see this tournament as an opportunity for redemption. “You can expect a confident and strong FC Porto,” midfielder Fabio Vieira said this week. “We see it as a chance to close the season in the best possible way.”

Vieira is on loan from Arsenal but has had his contract extended into July to play the entire tournament, if required, plus the club has signed Gabri Veiga from Al Ahli for €15 million in time to be registered. These movements back up the idea that the Dragões are in it to win it.

Fun fact you need to know: Porto’s fearsome stadium, the Dragão, was built as part of Portugal’s bid to host Euro 2004. It opened in 2003 with an inaugural match against Barcelona, in which Lionel Messi made his first appearance.

Our prediction: Porto landed in Group A and will believe they can win it; beating Palmeiras, Inter Miami and Al Ahly is a realistic goal. However, the likelihood of running into PSG or Atlético Madrid in the round of 16 means they might not get much further. — Sam Tighe

GROUP B

Atletico Madrid

Where they play: Spanish LaLiga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Sixth-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Being at this tournament is significant for Atletico. They’re here — qualifying based on consistent Champions League performances since 2021 — alongside Real Madrid, and Barcelona aren’t, and that means something. And just like Real Madrid, they’re looking to make up for a disappointing end to the season, when their LaLiga title challenge slipped away after being controversially eliminated from the UCL by their local rivals.

Atletico don’t have any exciting new signings to show off, but they do have some players, like Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sorloth, who ended the season in sensational form. (Sorloth scored seven goals in his last four LaLiga games, finally earning a place in the starting XI). Atletico’s group isn’t straightforward, although they did — somehow — beat PSG when they met back in November. Here, they’ll expect to reach the knockout stage, and see what happens from there.

Diego Simeone is the longest-serving manager in LaLiga, having been in charge of Atletico since December 2011. He's their most successful coach ever, too, with eight trophies in that time.

Fun fact you need to know: Diego Simeone is the longest-serving manager in LaLiga, having been in charge of Atletico since December 2011. He’s their most successful coach ever, too, with eight trophies in that time.

Our prediction: They’ll progress from the group, and win their round of 16 game too. But the quarterfinals — where they could meet Bayern Munich or Chelsea — might be a step too far. — Alex Kirkland

Botafogo

Where they play: Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores

What is their Club World Cup goal? Bankrolled by U.S. businessman John Textor, Botafogo of Rio de Janeiro are the reigning champions of Brazil and of South America. But that was last year, and several vital players have moved on since then. More — in particular Igor Jesus, their wonderful centerforward — will be moving on after the Club World Cup. The 2025 team does not look as strong, and the club have battled their way through an awkward few months.

A few months ago the goal for this tournament would have been to fight for the title. No such claims are being made at the moment, although there is a hope that Portuguese coach Renato Paiva has found a blend that should mean they’re competitive. They also don’t lack for ambition — hence Textor’s reported attempts to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo for the tournament.

Igor Jesus as Nottingham Forest land the Brazilian striker.

Fun fact you need to know: Botafogo’s mascot is a black and white dog called Biriba. Back in the 1950s, the club president used to carry the animal into the stadium, and throw him onto the pitch when the team were looking to kill time.

Our prediction: Up against new European champions Paris Saint-Germain and Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, Botafogo will do well to get out of the group, and on this year’s form, it’s hard to see them getting beyond the quarterfinals. — Tim Vickery

Paris Saint-Germain

Where they play: French Ligue 1

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Second-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? To back up being crowned champions of Europe by earning the tag of world champions. PSG’s incredible second half of the season, culminating in their 5-0 demolition of Inter in the Champions League final, will heighten the spotlight ahead of the Club World Cup. If the tournament plays out as most expect then a team from UEFA will win and, currently, PSG are UEFA’s best team.

It was noteworthy that immediately after the Champions League final in Munich, the message from club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was that they were heading to the U.S. to win. If they manage to find the energy to play in the same way they did in the Champions League knock-out rounds, there’s no reason to think they won’t.

This will be PSG's first appearance at the Club World Cup.

Fun fact you need to know: This will be PSG’s first appearance at the Club World Cup.

Our prediction: Group B is probably the toughest with PSG, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders, but as reigning European champions they won’t fear anyone. Anything less than the semifinals will be a disappointment. — Rob Dawson

Seattle Sounders FC

Where they play: Major League Soccer (USA)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? Simply put: To not embarrass themselves. That might seem like an exceptionally low bar, but when you consider that their easiest opponents in the group stage are Botafogo — the current title-holders of the Copa Libertadores — no team has a more difficult set of opening matches than the Seattle Sounders.

Sure, they’ll have an edge in home field advantage, and we also shouldn’t rule out a possible game-defining moment or two from playmaker/goalscorer Albert Rusnák, but the ambitions here will be to look competitive and avoid one-sided defeats.

Seattle Sounders' Brian Schmetzer speaks about being in a group with PSG and Atletico Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Fun fact you need to know: The first pair of brothers to not only suit up in an MLS match for the Sounders, but also for MLS’ All-Star team? That’s the Roldan brothers, Alex and Cristian, who also represent separate national teams (El Salvador, U.S., respectively).

Our prediction: They’ll achieve their goal of not getting thrashed at home, but it’s difficult to see them surviving beyond the group stage — especially with the added setback of ongoing injury worries for key players. — Cesar Hernandez

GROUP C

Auckland City

Where they play: New Zealand’s Northern League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Best OFC Champions League winners in the OFC four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Given their status as powerhouses of Oceania, Auckland City have actually qualified for the Club World Cup on 12 previous occasions but plenty of those appearances have seen them fall in the playoffs even before the quarterfinals — though they did reach the last four in 2014. They will simply be looking to give a positive account of themselves, as well as New Zealand and Oceania football, and will only gain from the experience of taking on teams like Bayern Munich, Benfica and Boca Juniors.

Fun fact you need to know: Auckland City will be the only amateur outfit at the tournament, with their players working day jobs and training just three to four times a week during the regular season.

Our prediction: The odds are stacked firmly against them but they really have nothing to lose. Three David vs. Goliath battles lie ahead and there will definitely be no shortage of neutral rooting for their endearing underdog story. — Gabriel Tan

Bayern Munich

Where they play: German Bundesliga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Like most of the big UEFA teams, Bayern Munich are here to win. Having won back the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen, the goal will be to show everyone that they remain among the best teams in the world. Regular quarterfinalists in the Champions League and with one of the strongest squads in the tournament, Vincent Kompany and his team will fancy their chances of getting to the latter rounds. Once there, just like in the Champions League, anything can happen.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller says he's "in it to win it" ahead of his side's first match against Auckland City in the Club World Cup.

Fun fact you need to know: No team in Europe’s top-five leagues have won more consecutive domestic titles than Bayern’s 11 in a row between 2013 and 2023.

Our prediction: Bayern should win Group C with ease. Their potential quarterfinal opponent will come from Group B — either PSG or Atletico — which could end up being their first serious test of their tournament. — Rob Dawson

Benfica

Where they play: Portuguese Primeira Liga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Seventh-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? For the second year in a row, Benfica lost the Portuguese title race to fierce cross-city rivals Sporting CP. Agonisingly, the gap between the two clubs was just two points in the end. As such, the Club World Cup will now serve as the ideal distraction for The Eagles, who can put domestic disappointment behind them quickly with a strong showing on the global stage. They’ve managed to keep Real Madrid target Álvaro Carreras for at least the duration of this tournament, and who knows? Perhaps some good performances will enhance any eventual transfer fee.

Fun fact you need to know: In February 2025, Benfica hit the 400,000 mark for “socios” (members), the first sports club in the world to reach such a milestone.

Our prediction: Benfica were drawn into Group C alongside Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Auckland City, which might just be the most interesting cluster of teams this competition has. Boca pose a serious threat to the assumption The Eagles will finish second behind Bayern, and if they do stave off that threat, it only gets tougher from there. — Sam Tighe

Boca Juniors

Where they play: Argentina’s Primera Division

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Second-best ranked eligible team in the CONMEBOL four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Thousands turned up to see them off at the airport ahead of this competition, but the fans were there more in hope than expectation. These are not good times for the Buenos Aires giants, who suffered a humiliating exit in the qualifying rounds of this year’s Copa Libertadores.

Star man Edinson Cavani has been struggling for form and the squad seems short of quality. On the eve of the competition, they brought back veteran coach Miguel Angel Russo, who took them to their last Libertadores triumph all the way back in 2007. He is thrown straight into the deep end as Boca’s opening two matches are against European opponents. The aim, then, will be to try to ensure that Boca are still alive in the competition when they meet Auckland City in the last group game, and take it from there, trusting that spirit and commitment can carry them along.

Boca Juniors forward Edison Cavani says Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have had a big impact on the sport in the US.

Fun fact you need to know: Legend has it that in 1907, a novel method was employed to decide the club’s colours. It all depended on the next ship to appear on the Buenos Aires waterfront, which happened to be from Sweden — which is why Boca wear blue and yellow.

Our prediction: Unless Russo can work miracles, it’s hard to see how a team which has been underperforming at home can possibly take on the world. Making it out of the group would be a triumph. — Tim Vickery

GROUP D

Chelsea

Where they play: English Premier League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? For Chelsea, this tournament is all about momentum. At one stage last season they were considered genuine (though tentative) title challengers, only to fall away during a poor spell in the middle of the campaign. It led to questions about manager Enzo Maresca’s job, but Chelsea recovered to finish strongly to qualify for the Champions League and win the UEFA Conference League.

Maresca will want to build on the feel-good factor in the U.S. and put himself in a position to take another step forward next season. Chelsea are probably outside the group of UEFA teams who will feel they’ve got a chance to win it, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a positive experience.

Chelsea are the last UEFA team to lose a Club World Cup final, beaten 1-0 by Corinthians in 2012.

Fun fact you need to know: Chelsea are the last UEFA team to lose a Club World Cup final, beaten 1-0 by Corinthians in 2012.

Our prediction: As the only UEFA team in Group D they should make it to the knockout rounds, though Flamengo will pose a threat with the tournament coming in the middle of the Brazilian domestic season. Making the quarterfinals should be the goal. — Rob Dawson

Esperance de Tunis

Where they play: Tunisian Ligue Professionelle 1

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Best-ranked eligible team in the CAF four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? The third proud, historic North African establishment to qualify for this competition, and one backed by legions of passionate and hungry supporters, Esperance are approaching the tournament with expectations that might not quite match up with their reality.

Preparation has been strong, notably winning the Tunisian Cup and then succeeding in retaining national team players who would have been called up for the June internationals in order to dedicate all resources and attention to their opener against Flamengo. However, this fixture could be a reality check, with the Brazilian giants currently leading Serie A and in fine fettle under Filipe Luis.

The North Africans will expect to beat Los Angeles FC, although Chelsea will be ominous opponents as they arrive off the back of their UEFA Conference League success. Esperance are certainly taking this tournament seriously — they’ve even released a new kit to celebrate their participation — but will it be enough?

Fun fact you need to know: The young cartoon boy on the Esperance logo certainly gives the club a unique visual brand identity. His name is Oulidha, team mascot and supporter #1919 (the year of the club’s foundation). He’s intended to represent the team’s fanbase, and has become a key element of Esperance’s iconography as they expand their commercial footprint.

Our prediction: Algeria veteran Youcef Belaïli and his international teammate Mohamed Amine Tougai are fine talents, and Esperance won’t be swatted aside easily. However, despite entering the CWC on the back of a domestic double, this team isn’t the level of the side that won back-to-back Champions Leagues in 2018 and 2019, or the treble-winners of 2011, and their opener against such an in-form and goal-hungry Flamengo side may set the tone for an underwhelming campaign. — Ed Dove

Flamengo

Where they play: Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2022 Copa Libertadores

What is their Club World Cup goal? One of the world’s biggest clubs, Flamengo are not allowed to think small, especially since sorting out their finances a decade ago. After all, the anthem of the Rio de Janeiro giants declares an ambition to “win, win, win.” The fans still sing relentlessly of victory over Liverpool in the Intercontinental Cup final of 1981, and are looking forward to having something new to chant about.

This is more than old-school Flamengo hubris. Promising coach Filipe Luis has a deep squad at his disposal, with plenty of options in wide positions, and the return from injury of highly rated centre forward Pedro to spearhead the attack. The acquisition of former Premier League midfielder Jorginho should help them set moves in motion.

The club are also giving great importance to the timing of the tournament; they should be mid-season fresh, while European opponents will be dragging weary end-of-season bodies around the pitch.

play 0:51 Moreno: LAFC ‘fortunate’ to be in Club World Cup Alejandro Moreno speaks on LAFC’s journey to the Club World Cup and the challenges they will face in the tournament.

Fun fact you need to know: Flamengo began life as a rowing club for the Rio elite, taking up football later and acquired the popular touch in the 1930s when they signed three of the leading black players of the day. With radio carrying their games all over Brazil, they built up a giant, nationwide fan base.

Our prediction: There will be widespread disappointment with anything less than a spot in the semifinals. A key question; given an early lead and space, they can take opponents apart, but they have found it hard to break down obstinate defences, and this could be their undoing. — Tim Vickery

Los Angeles FC

Where they play: Major League Soccer

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of play-in match, defeating Club Leon on May 31

What is their Club World Cup goal? Even before kicking a ball for the first time in their 2018 debut, LAFC haven’t been shy about using the phrase “global reach” when discussing their aspirations. The MLS glamor side and 2022 league champions are still far from truly achieving that goal, but there’s no doubt that they can make some noteworthy steps through a knockout round invitation — which isn’t out of the question.

Assuming that Chelsea top the group and Esperance de Tunis finish bottom, LAFC might be able to sneak past Flamengo in the standings thanks to their ability to counter teams in transition with the pacey Denis Bouanga leading the charge. On the world stage, don’t also count out some big game moments from Hugo Lloris or Olivier Giroud, either — although Giroud is now an option off the bench.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Nico Barella look forward to their opening clash with Monterrey at the Club World Cup.

Fun fact you need to know: True to their Tinseltown roots, LAFC found inspiration in the glitzy history of the city when choosing their colors. “The black-and-gold combo … has a certain L.A. vibe to it,” Larry Freedman, co-preside of LAFC, said to ESPN last year. “Art Deco, Hollywood, gold, black tie, gold trophy, right? It’s the Oscars, black tie and gold trophy.”

Our prediction: There will be no Hollywood ending. When you consider the opponents like Chelsea and Flamengo, LAFC will just narrowly miss out on the knockout round. — Cesar Hernandez

GROUP E

Inter Milan

Where they play: Italian Serie A

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Fourth-best-ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? To win it. The UEFA Champions League final against PSG might have been a step too far, but this remains a talented and experienced squad that enters every tournament expecting success. Their experience also adds another layer to this trophy chase because for players such as Francesco Acerbi (37) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (36), the silverware window is closing rapidly. It could be now or never.

Inter are one of two European teams (the other Real Madrid) that will debut a new manager at the tournament, as Cristian Chivu takes the reins after Simone Inzaghi’s departure to Al Hilal. Will this breathe fresh air into the team at just the right time, or throw a wrench in the works?

In 2003, Inter's legendary cast of players, which included Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and more, recorded an incredible rendition of the song "Pazza Inter Amala." Check out Hernán Crespo's pipes!

Fun fact you need to know: In 2003, Inter’s legendary cast of players, which included Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and more, recorded an incredible rendition of the song “Pazza Inter Amala.” Check out Hernán Crespo’s pipes!

Our prediction: Much will depend on their intensity at this stage of the year after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. But on paper, Inter are one of the strongest eight teams heading to the Club World Cup and should set a minimum aim of reaching the quarterfinals. But the managerial situation has clouded their preparation, while River Plate, Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds will prove a challenge. The Nerazzurri could be on upset alert. — Sam Tighe

Monterrey

Where they play: Liga MX (Mexico)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? As some of the biggest spenders in the modern era of Mexican soccer, Los Rayados perceive themselves as one of the vanguards of North America who can make some noise on the global stage. They’ve got a roster that includes Sergio Ramos, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Canales, former Pep Guardiola assistant Domenec Torrent as the new manager, and were once competitive not too long ago against Liverpool in a 2-1 loss in the semifinal stage of 2019’s (much smaller and entirely different) Club World Cup.

Dark horses? That’s the aim, but in Liga MX, Monterrey are more known for falling short of success despite their significant financial backing. Despite having an impressive roster and an even more impressive world-class stadium, they haven’t won a Mexican top-flight title this decade. Can Torrent, who was hired in late May, help reach their lofty ambitions?

Fun fact you need to know: Any fan of the sport needs to add Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA to their bucket list. The view of the Cerro de la Silla is arguably one of the most stunning backdrops in world soccer.

Our prediction: As has been the case in the 2020s, all signs point to an earlier exit than anticipated. Torrent likely won’t have enough time to avoid what could be a run through just the group stage. — Cesar Hernandez

River Plate

Where they play: Argentina’s Primera Division

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Best-ranked eligible team in the CONMEBOL four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? In 2018, River were the last non-Brazilian winners of the Libertadores. But having found it impossible to get past teams from Brazil and therefore not reclaim their position as champions of their continent, how can they hope to conquer the world? It is a fair point, and one River will attempt to drown out with songs of self-belief.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo’s squad has plenty of depth in attacking midfield positions — including the latest wunderkind Franco Mastantuono, who joins Real Madrid in August — and the team should be easy on the eyes. But after Gallardo took over late last year, his second tenure has not been nearly as convincing as his epic 2014 to 2022 first tenure in charge, and everyone is aware that the team will have to improve significantly on this year’s form if it is to make serious headway.

River began life in the same working-class docklands area as Boca Juniors, but moved out to the affluent suburbs and have been based in their current home since 1938. Their stadium now boasts the largest capacity in South America.

Fun fact you need to know: River began life in the same working-class docklands area as Boca Juniors, but moved out to the affluent suburbs and have been based in their current home since 1938. Their stadium now boasts the largest capacity in South America.

Our prediction: On paper, their group does not appear to be one of the most challenging, and they should progress. But then comes the challenge that could undermine their campaign: Can they play Gallardo’s favored expansive style and still defend against quality opponents? — Tim Vickery

Urawa Red Diamonds

Where they play: Japan’s J1 League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2022 AFC Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? Urawa have a decent record in the tournament, finishing third in 2007 while also reaching the semifinals as recently as 2023. Unfortunately, a tricky draw hasn’t done them any favors, though the Reds have a habit of rising to the occasion even when they are not at their best on the domestic front. Though few might be expecting them to go far, Urawa will be quietly targeting progress to the knockout round, at least.

Fun fact you need to know: Before the establishment of the professional J.League, Urawa — then known as Mitsubishi Motors — became the first Japanese club to achieve a domestic treble in 1978.

Our prediction: Urawa could be Asia’s best chance of a team advancing from the group stage. On paper, they might be underdogs in all three matches, but they have the quality and experience to match River Plate and Monterrey, even if upsetting Inter Milan might be a bridge too far. — Gabriel Tan

GROUP F

Borussia Dortmund

Where they play: German Bundesliga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Third-best-ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Dortmund reached the Champions League final in 2024 — when they were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid — but expectations here will be tempered by an underwhelming domestic season in which they finished fourth in Germany. They finished the campaign strongly with six straight wins in all competitions, including notable victories over Barcelona in the Champions League and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The goal at the Club World Cup will be to make it to the knockout rounds, but with an understanding that it will be tough when they run into one of the major UEFA teams later in the tournament.

The Yellow Wall at their Signal Iduna Park stadium — with a capacity of nearly 25,000 — is one of the most iconic stands in world football.

Fun fact you need to know: The Yellow Wall at their Signal Iduna Park stadium — with a capacity of nearly 25,000 — is one of the most iconic stands in world football.

Our prediction: They should progress from Group F, but they might struggle to get beyond the quarterfinals. — Rob Dawson

Fluminense

Where they play: Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2023 Copa Libertadores

What is their Club World Cup goal? The venerable old Rio de Janeiro club were perhaps punching above their weight when they won their debut Libertadores title in 2023. Living with the aftermath has not been easy, and they fought a prolonged battle last year against relegation to Brazil’s second division. This year’s coach, club legend Renato Portaluppi, has steadied the ship, and Fluminense can head north in good spirits.

The competition will bring in some much-needed cash, and unlike the other Brazilian teams, they carry no expectations. And with Thiago Silva to marshal the defense, plus the excellent Colombian attacking midfielder Jhon Arias keen to find gaps in the opposing back line, they can count on some quality in their lineup. The main objective, then, is to return with morale intact and build some momentum they can carry into domestic football.

Fábio, the club's 44-year-old goalkeeper, is closing in on the record for the most professional games played. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, ex-England keeper Peter Shilton played 1,390 official matches. Fábio is at 1,374 and counting.

Fun fact you need to know: Fábio, the club’s 44-year-old goalkeeper, is closing in on the record for the most professional games played. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, ex-England keeper Peter Shilton played 1,390 official matches. Fábio is at 1,374 and counting.

Our prediction: On paper, Fluminense’s group doesn’t come across as one of the most difficult, and so they have a good chance of escaping. But the quarterfinals would seem to be their limit. — Tim Vickery

Mamelodi Sundowns

Where they play: Betway Premiership (South Africa)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Second-best-ranked eligible team in the CAF four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Domestically imperious, as winners of the past eight PSL titles, Masandawana have struggled to translate that dominance to continental glory. They fared poorly at the 2016 Club World Cup, losing to Kashima Antlers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors as they were reminded of South African football’s place in the global order.

Nine years later, and with victory in the inaugural African Super Cup, they’ll be hoping to prove they can hold their own in a more rarefied environment. As Africa’s richest club, backed by CAF president Dr. Patrice Motsepe and with the budget to bring in players from South America, Sundowns have outlined their intent to leave unforgettable memories and showcase South African excellence at the tournament. Will they struggle to pick themselves up after losing the Champions League final June 1, or will this failure spur them to make an impact in the U.S.?

play 0:45 Marcotti prepared to give Igor Tudor a chance to turn Juventus around Gab Marcotti reacts to Juventus appointing Igor Tudor to lead the Italian side at the Club World Cup and beyond.

Fun fact you need to know: Sundowns have been nicknamed “The Brazilians” since the late ’80s, when they changed their kit colors to match the Brazil national team. In the intervening years, their playing style has aspired to emulate the “traditional” Selecao style, playing with flair, flamboyance and individual expression. Now, finally, they’ll get to strut against an actual Brazilian team when they face Fluminense in their final group game?

Our prediction: Sundowns represent Africa’s best bet of reaching the knockout stages, given a relatively favorable group. Brazilians Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Arthur Sales, plus Iqraam Rayners and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, will relish the occasion, although the paucity of their weekly PSL opponents and lack of demanding competition at home won’t have prepared them for this level. — Ed Dove

Ulsan HD

Where they play: K League 1 (South Korea)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Best-ranked eligible team in the AFC four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Perhaps to get a win. In both of their previous appearances in 2012 and 2020, Ulsan were eliminated at the first hurdle. Given the tournament’s new expanded format, Ulsan are guaranteed to play at least three matches. They will likely be the underdogs against Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense, so perhaps it is their opener against Mamelodi Sundowns where they should be going all out for victory.

Fun fact you need to know: Ulsan are owned by the shipbuilding and heavy equipment division of one of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates, the Hyundai Group. Hence, their previous moniker of Ulsan Hyundai. Along with “sister club” Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, they have combined for the past eight K League 1 titles.

Our prediction: Ulsan should be aiming for three points against Mamelodi. If they can get a draw against either Dortmund or Fluminense, they could reach the knockout round. — Gabriel Tan

GROUP G

Al Ain

Where they play: UAE Pro League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? Having been drawn alongside European giants Manchester City and Juventus, Al Ain’s prospects of a top-two finish in Group G look bleak. Similar to several other teams at the tournament, their best hope is to get one victory — with Wydad AC their likeliest chance.

Fun fact you need to know: Al Ain made a brilliant run to the Club World Cup final in 2018 before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid. On that occasion, they were competing as the winners of the host nation’s domestic competition, rather than as one of the continental champions.

Our prediction: Al Ain look to have the toughest draw of all of Asia’s representatives. Returning to the United Arab Emirates with three points would be a success. — Ed Dove

Juventus

Where they play: Italian Serie A

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Eighth-best-ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? Concerned they would miss a top-four spot in Serie A, Juventus fired manager Thiago Motta in late March and appointed Igor Tudor for the run-in. The switch worked, as the Old Lady secured Champions League football thanks to a season-ending unbeaten run. That turnaround generated some momentum, and having secured Tudor’s services for the next year, while also extending star forward Randal Kolo Muani’s loan from PSG, they’re set to compete hard this summer.

This is probably Juve’s best chance of silverware for the foreseeable future, as they’ve fallen far behind Serie A’s top level, but they have the tools and tenacity to win a short cup competition.

play 1:44 Could Man City be in for a shock at the Club World Cup? The “Football Reporters” crew lookahead and discuss Manchester City’s participation in the Club World Cup.

Fun fact you need to know: Juventus wear black and white as a nod to English fourth-tier club Notts County. Their first foreign player, Gordon Thomas Savage, took a bag full of County shirts to Italy in the early 1900s, which prompted a switch in color scheme. When Juve opened their new stadium in 2011, they invited Notts County to play the first official game there as a mark of respect.

Our prediction: Group G is winnable, and should Juve do so, a clear path to the quarterfinals at least emerges. If they finish second, they risk running into Real Madrid in the round of 16. — Sam Tighe

Manchester City

Where they play: English Premier League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? Manchester City are here to win it, although it might be tough. Pep Guardiola’s team is coming off a difficult season and had to limp over the line to ensure it finished above the Champions League cutoff. Guardiola will also be using the tournament to settle four new signings. Playmaker Rayan Cherki, midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, left back Rayan Aït-Nouri and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli have arrived in FIFA’s specially created Club World Cup transfer window, and it will take time for them to understand the unique demands of playing for Pep.

There are plenty of reasons City won’t win it, but the demands remain the same. Whether it’s the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup or Club World Cup, Guardiola and City expect to win or get very close.

This is an expanded version of the competition, but City are technically the defending champs after winning in 2023.

Fun fact you need to know: This is an expanded version of the competition, but City are technically the defending champs after winning in 2023.

Our prediction: Winning Group G, which also includes Juventus, will be key, because if they finish second, it could be Real Madrid in the last 16. If they can avoid the Spanish giants in the early knockout rounds, they should reach at least the semifinals. — Rob Dawson

Wydad AC

Where they play: Botola Pro (Morocco)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2021-22 CAF Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? The group draw hasn’t been kind. Does any other team have two tougher opening fixtures than Wydad, who must face Manchester City and Juventus in Philadelphia over four days? Aiming to be in contention when they face Al Ain in their final fixture appears modest and ambitious, while any pre-tournament excitement will be dampened if they’re humbled in their opener against City.

Wydad are hungry for the competition after not playing in any continental tournament last season — the first time this has happened in a decade — and a consequence of a sixth-place finish domestically in 2023-24. This term, they at least returned to African competition after finishing third in the Botola, but they remain a club in disarray, battling chronic instability and appearing unlikely to upset the odds at the Club World Cup.

Fun fact you need to know: “Wydad” is an Arabic word that means friendship or enduring love. It was chosen as the club’s name after the suggestion of one of the founding members (Dr. Hajj Abdel Latif Benjelloun Touimi), who arrived late for a meeting after having seen a film of the same name at the cinema. The name stuck, and a dynasty was born.

Our prediction: It’s hard to make a case for Wydad to take points from their opening matches, and even Al Ain — who tasted continental glory a year ago — should represent stern opponents, led by Morocco and ex-Raja Casablanca forward Soufiane Rahimi. Had the tournament been played in 2022 after WAC had won the African Champions League, it could have been a different story, but the 2025 version of Wydad is not arriving in the United States in good health. — Ed Dove

GROUP H

Al Hilal

Where they play: Saudi Pro League

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? Considering Al Hilal are the sole representatives of the Saudi Pro League, they will look to enhance the burgeoning reputation of their domestic division. It might be easy to write off Al Hilal’s chances at first glance, but given they boast João Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrović, Rúben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly, they will be a tough out for most opponents.

Having made a managerial change, new Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi's first official game in charge will come against Real Madrid.

Fun fact you need to know: Having made a managerial change, new Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi’s first official game in charge will come against Real Madrid.

Our prediction: With the top two teams in each group advancing, Al Hilal might have been dreaming of a place in the knockout round. Nonetheless, Red Bull Salzburg will pose a significant hurdle while Pachuca are no pushovers, either. Ultimately, they might have already been hurt by the luck of the draw. — Gabriel Tan

Real Madrid

Where they play: Spanish LaLiga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

What is their Club World Cup goal? Madrid want to win it. That’s their aim in every competition, but there’s so much at stake here.

First, Madrid want to make up for an underwhelming season that ended without a major trophy for the first time since 2021 — missing out on LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League — in which they were well beaten by most of the top opposition they encountered, such as those four consecutive Clásico defeats to Barcelona. Second, it’s a chance for high-profile new signings such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to show that they can improve the team, and help overcome last season’s glaring defensive shortcomings. And third, this is Xabi Alonso’s hasty introduction as coach, after just two weeks in charge and 10 days of training.

Alonso called it “an opportunity to get started with processes,” and with no time for a proper preseason before the 2025-26 campaign, it will have to be.

Fun fact you need to know: Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup — in the old, reduced format — more than any other team, lifting the trophy five times from 2014 to 2022.

Our prediction: It depends on the version of Real Madrid. Last season’s team didn’t look capable of beating serious opposition, but even so, Madrid will make it through the group. If Alonso can get his ideas across in time, they could go all the way. — Alex Kirkland

Red Bull Salzburg

Where they play: Austrian Bundesliga

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Ninth-best-ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

What is their Club World Cup goal? It’s arguable that the Club World Cup has come at the wrong time for FC Salzburg, who won 10 Austrian straight titles from 2014 to 2023, only to finish second to Sturm Graz in each of the past two seasons. FC Salzburg are the second-best team in Austria, so though they’ll represent the overall strong UEFA contingent in the United States, they’re effectively a minnow in their own pool. Nevertheless, the club is taking the challenge head-on.

“It is such a special opportunity for us. We are aiming to be bold,” manager Thomas Letsch said. “We aim to stay humble, but we want to compete with belief in our own abilities.”

Fun fact you need to know: Kit manufacturer Puma and designer KidSuper have combined to create a special Salzburg kit for the Club World Cup. It’s inspired by the scenery of the Alps mountain range and features an edelweiss flower.

Our prediction: Pachuca, Al Hilal and Real Madrid represent an extremely tough group. Deep progress is unlikely. — Sam Tighe

Pachuca

Where they play: Liga MX (Mexico)

How they qualified for Club World Cup: Winners of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

What is their Club World Cup goal? After exceeding expectations during a second-place finish in December’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the youthful Pachuca will seek to become a surprise team that impacts the knockout round. Aside from seeking more respect on the world stage in the latter stages, they also want to provide a platform for their up-and-coming players who come from arguably the best academy system in the Concacaf region.

First, they’ll have to move past the group stage. Former Mexico manager Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano will make his debut with the club after the recent exit of Guillermo Almada, giving little time for last season’s Liga MX quarterfinalists to absorb new ideas.

Fun fact you need to know: The irony of the young Pachuca roster is that the club is the oldest in Liga MX, dating to the 1890s through the founding by British miners in the local area.

Our prediction: Consistently punching above their weight, Pachuca will emerge as knockout-round dark horses after wins last winter over the winners of the Copa Libertadores and the CAF Champions League. Of their youngsters, keep an eye on Elias Montiel, who could be a breakout player. — Cesar Hernandez