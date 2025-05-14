The Indianapolis 500 isn’t until Sunday, May 25 (live coverage on FOX begins at 10 a.m. ET), but the action has already gotten underway with 34 drivers hitting the track for practice, ahead of this weekend’s qualifying sessions.

Tuesday’s practice gave fans a first look at some of the new liveries that the drivers will be showing off at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Here are the liveries of each car that will be rolling onto the track ahead of the big race:

Pato O’Ward

Josef Newgarden

Conor Daly

Marco Andretti

Scott McLaughlin

Will Power

Takuma Sato

Felix Rosenqvist

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Graham Rahal

Santino Ferrucci

Scott Dixon

Colton Herta

Alex Palou

Christian Lundgaard

Helio Castroneves

Christian Rasmussen

Marcus Ericsson

Kyle Kirkwood

Rinus VeeKay

Sting Ray Robb

Nolan Siegel

Ed Carpenter

Jacob Abel

Alexander Rossi

Kyle Larson

Louis Foster

Devlin DeFrancesco

Kyffin Simpson

Jack Harvey

David Malukas

Callum Ilott

