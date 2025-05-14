The Indy 500 practices are underway! While the weather wasn’t ideal, drivers were able to participate in one practice session yesterday. Check out the top speeds and results below:

Indy 500 Practice Top Speeds and Results

Will Power (227.026 mph) Josef Newgarden (226.971 mph) Àlex Palou (226.673 mph) Scott Dixon (225.059 mph) Scott McLaughlin (225.005 mph) Helio Castroneves (224.523 mph) Alexander Rossi (224.347 mph) Marcus Armstrong (224.212 mph) Marcus Ericsson (224.169 mph) Marco Andretti (224.147 mph) Christian Rasmussen (223.933 mph) David Malukas (223.176 mph) Jack Harvey (222.822 mph) Ryan Hunter-Reay (222.704 mph) Ed Carpenter (222.660 mph) Colton Herta (222.537 mph) Sting Ray Robb (222.438 mph) Felix Rosenqvist (222.335 mph) Kyle Kirkwood (222.030 mph) Nolan Siegel (221.822 mph) Conor Daly (221.671 mph) Kyffin Simpson (221.629 mph) Christian Lundgaard (221.262 mph) Kyle Larson (221.207 mph) Devlin DeFrancesco (221.201 mph) Graham Rahal (221.142 mph) Santino Ferrucci (221.048 mph) Jacob Abel (220.983 mph) Pato O’Ward (220.263 mph) Louis Foster (220.063 mph) Takuma Sato (219.998 mph) Rinus Veekay (219.000 mph) Robert Shwartzman (217.836 mph) Callum Ilott (217.189 mph)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the complete schedule below:

Tuesday, May 13 – Opening Day

Practice 1: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 2: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, May 14

Practice 3: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 3: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, May 15

Practice 4: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 4: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 16 – Fast Friday

Practice 5: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 5: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualification Draw – 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

Practice 6: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

Practice 7: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 19

Practice 8: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 23 – Miller Lite Carb Day

Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.