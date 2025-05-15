The Indy 500 practices are underway! Check out the top speeds and results for practice 3 below:

Indy 500 Practice 3 Top Speeds and Results

Àlex Palou (227.546 mph) Will Power (225.584 mph) Josef Newgarden (225.545 mph) Scott Dixon (225.092 mph) Conor Daly (224.931 mph) David Malukas (224.618 mph) Marcus Armstrong (224.409 mph) Helio Castroneves (224.385 mph) Jack Harvey (224.361 mph) Christian Rasmussen (224.180 mph) Louis Foster (224.164 mph) Colton Herta (224.099 mph) Kyle Larson (223.985 mph) Ryan Hunter-Reay (223.757 mph) Takuma Sato (223.583 mph) Scott McLaughlin (223.545 mph) Graham Rahal (223.539 mph) Kyle Kirkwood (223.527 mph) Devlin DeFrancesco (223.134 mph) Pato O’Ward (223.101 mph) Marcus Ericsson (223.036 mph) Alexander Rossi (223.031 mph) Felix Rosenqvist (222.966 mph) Marco Andretti (222.914 mph) Nolan Siegel (222.862 mph) Jacob Abel (222.552 mph) Kyffin Simpson (222.476 mph) Robert Shwartzman (222.335 mph) Rinus Veekay (222.324 mph) Christian Lundgaard (222.259 mph) Callum Ilott (221.618 mph) Sting Ray Robb (221.419 mph) Santino Ferrucci (220.566 mph) Ed Carpenter (220.476 mph)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the remaining schedule below:

Thursday, May 15

Practice 4: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 4: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 16 – Fast Friday

Practice 5: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 5: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualification Draw – 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

Practice 6: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

Practice 7: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 19

Practice 8: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 23 – Miller Lite Carb Day

Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

recommended Pato O’Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’

Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 11

How to watch Indy 500 Practices: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, streaming



2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard

2025 Indy 500 Schedule: Practices, Qualifications, Race

Drive for 5: Helio Castroneves makes another attempt at Indy 500 history



2025 Indy 500 practice 1 speeds and results

Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites

2025 Indy 500 odds: Alex Palou favored, Josef Newgarden moves up

