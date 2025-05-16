The Indy 500 practices are underway! Check out the top speeds and results for practice 4 below:

Indy 500 Practice 4 Top Speeds and Results

Josef Newgarden (226.632 mph) Scott Dixon (225.457 mph) Conor Daly (224.893 mph) Pato O’Ward (224.467 mph) Ryan Hunter-Reay (223.983 mph) Àlex Palou (223.456 mph) Colton Herta (223.063 mph) Christian Rasmussen (222.816 mph) David Malukas (222.753 mph) Scott McLaughlin (222.728 mph) Alexander Rossi (222.696 mph) Sting Ray Robb (222.645 mph) Rinus Veekay (222.639 mph) Marcus Armstrong (222.504 mph) Helio Castroneves (222.455 mph) Kyle Kirkwood (222.372 mph) Kyle Larson (222.222 mph) Christian Lundgaard (221.887 mph) Devlin DeFrancesco (221.650 mph) Jacob Abel (221.645 mph) Kyffin Simpson (221.603 mph) Marco Andretti (221.573 mph) Nolan Siegel (221.547 mph) Will Power (221.248 mph) Ed Carpenter (221.247 mph) Louis Foster (220.956 mph) Marcus Ericsson (220.949 mph) Jack Harvey (220.843 mph) Takuma Sato (220.718 mph) Felix Rosenqvist (220.567 mph) Callum Ilott (220.193 mph) Robert Shwartzman (219.787 mph) Santino Ferrucci (219.630 mph) Graham Rahal (219.606 mph)

Christian Rasmussen spins out during INDY 500 practice | INDYCAR on FOX Christian Rasmussen spun out during INDY 500 practice.

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the remaining schedule below:

Friday, May 16 – Fast Friday

Practice 5: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 5: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualification Draw – 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

Practice 6: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

Practice 7: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 19

Practice 8: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 23 – Miller Lite Carb Day

Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.