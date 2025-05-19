The Indy 500 practices are almost complete! Check out the top speeds and results from Monday’s practice 8 below:

Indy 500 Practice 8 Top Speeds and Results

Àlex Palou (226.765 mph) Helio Castroneves (226.441 mph) Takuma Sato (226.087 mph) Jack Harvey (226.048 mph) Ryan Hunter-Reay (225.969 mph) Nolan Siegel (225.733 mph) Will Power (225.631 mph) Josef Newgarden (225.597 mph) Christian Rasmussen (225.247 mph) Conor Daly (225.191 mph) Kyle Larson (225.056 mph) Pato O’Ward (224.933 mph) Scott Dixon (224.927 mph) Santino Ferrucci (224.909 mph) David Malukas (224.500 mph) Felix Rosenqvist (224.392 mph) Alexander Rossi (224.086 mph) Marcus Ericsson (224.056 mph) Callum Ilott (224.006 mph) Devlin DeFrancesco (223.691 mph) Kyle Kirkwood (223.543 mph) Colton Herta (223.429 mph) Louis Foster (223.074 mph) Marco Andretti (222.995 mph) Ed Carpenter (222.821 mph) Robert Shwartzman (222.561 mph) Rinus Veekay (222.381 mph) Marcus Armstrong (221.999 mph) Sting Ray Robb (221.734 mph) Graham Rahal (221.572 mph) Scott McLaughlin (221.561 mph) Kyffin Simpson (220.982 mph) Christian Lundgaard (220.549 mph)

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the remaining schedule below:

Friday, May 23 – Miller Lite Carb Day

Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

