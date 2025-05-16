As anticipation builds for the 2025 Indy 500, fans and teams alike turn their attention to one of the most exciting parts of the month of May: qualifications weekend. This year’s Indy 500 qualifying format spans two intense days—Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18—and will determine the starting grid for the 33-car field in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Here’s everything you need to know about the Indy 500 qualifying schedule, including key times, formats, and how drivers earn their place in the field

2025 Indy 500 Qualifications Format

Qualifications weekend runs from Saturday, May 17, to Sunday, May 18. Here’s how each day breaks down:

Saturday, May 17

Full-Field Qualifying (11 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET)

The fastest 30 cars will secure provisional spots, with positions 13–30 (or 13–33, if applicable) locked in and unable to re-qualify on Sunday.

After each car has made one attempt, teams can make additional runs using two lanes. Lane 1 (priority) requires withdrawing from a previous time but offers faster access. Lane 2 allows re-qualifying without losing an existing time.

If more than 33 cars are entered (there are 34 entered in 2025), any outside the top 30 on Saturday are not considered qualified and must return on Sunday for Last Chance Qualifying.

Sunday, May 18

Top 12 Qualifying (4:05 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. ET)

Top 12 Qualifying determines positions 7–12.

Cars run in order from slowest to fastest based on Saturday times. Each gets one guaranteed attempt.

The fastest six advance to the Firestone Fast Six to compete for the pole.

Last Chance Qualifying (5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. ET)

Last Chance Qualifying determines positions 31-33.

Each car gets one guaranteed attempt in Last Chance Qualifying, with multiple runs allowed until time expires. Before the final 10 minutes, cars may take an extra cool-down lap to help reset and rejoin the line. Only a car’s most recent speed counts—unless it’s withdrawn or time runs out.

Firestone Fast Six (6:25 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. ET)

The Firestone Fast Six determines positions 1-6.

In the Firestone Fast Six, cars run slowest to fastest based on the Top 12 times. Each gets one attempt, and the fastest driver earns the NTT P1 Award and Indy 500 pole position.

The road to the Indy 500 runs through Thermal as IndyCar heads to the California desert | March 23rd

How can I watch the 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications?

The 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications will be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and FS2. Here’s the complete schedule:

Saturday, May 17 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 – PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

How can I stream the 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications?

The 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

