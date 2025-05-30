While Alex Palou stole the spotlight at this year’s Indy 500 with his first career win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he wasn’t the only one to dazzle spectators.
This year’s red carpet for the “greatest spectacle in racing” showcased an incredible display of luxury and style, with watches stealing the spotlight. Celebrities, drivers, and VIPs graced the event— each of them sporting timepieces that blended craftsmanship and opulent design. These watches, often from iconic brands like Richard Mille, Rolex and Audemars Piguet, truly highlighted just how incredible this event was.
Just how much did some of the watches seen cost? Let’s dive into some of the more notable ones spotted:
Drivers
- Rolex, Yatch-Master 42
- Oyster, 42 mm, yellow gold
- Estimated price: $33,500
- Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph
- 41 mm, black ceramic
- Estimated price: $82,000
- Breitling Navitimer
- Japan Limited Edition
- Estimated price: $15,000
- Richard Mille, 67-02
- McClaren Limited Edition
- Estimated price: $380,000
- Audemar Piguet, Royal Oak Offshore Carbon
- 43mm, stainless steel and black ceramic
- Estimated price: $45,000
- Rolex, Daytona Chronograph
- 40 mm, yellow gold, blue arabic dial
- Estimated price: $60,000
- Richard Mille, 67-02
- Automatic winding, extra flat
- Estimated Price: $350,000
Celebrities
- Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph
- 41 mm, pink gold, khaki “Grande Tapisserie” dial
- Estimated Price: $86,300
- Rolex, Daytona Cosmograph
- Oyster, 40 mm, platinum
- Estimated price: $79,300
- Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked
- 37 mm, stainless steel
- Estimated price: $103,000
- Rolex, Day-Date 36
- Oyster, 36 mm, white gold
- Estimated price: $43,500
Terry Crews
- Panerai, Bronzo Luminor Submersible
- Limited Edition
- Estimated price: $22,000
