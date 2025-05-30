While Alex Palou stole the spotlight at this year’s Indy 500 with his first career win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he wasn’t the only one to dazzle spectators.

This year’s red carpet for the “greatest spectacle in racing” showcased an incredible display of luxury and style, with watches stealing the spotlight. Celebrities, drivers, and VIPs graced the event— each of them sporting timepieces that blended craftsmanship and opulent design. These watches, often from iconic brands like Richard Mille, Rolex and Audemars Piguet, truly highlighted just how incredible this event was.

Just how much did some of the watches seen cost? Let’s dive into some of the more notable ones spotted:

Drivers

Rolex, Yatch-Master 42

Oyster, 42 mm, yellow gold

Estimated price: $33,500

Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph

41 mm, black ceramic

Estimated price: $82,000

Breitling Navitimer

Japan Limited Edition

Estimated price: $15,000

Richard Mille, 67-02

McClaren Limited Edition

Estimated price: $380,000

Audemar Piguet, Royal Oak Offshore Carbon

43mm, stainless steel and black ceramic

Estimated price: $45,000

Rolex, Daytona Chronograph

40 mm, yellow gold, blue arabic dial

Estimated price: $60,000

Richard Mille, 67-02

Automatic winding, extra flat

Estimated Price: $350,000

Celebrities

Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph

41 mm, pink gold, khaki “Grande Tapisserie” dial

Estimated Price: $86,300

Rolex, Daytona Cosmograph

Oyster, 40 mm, platinum

Estimated price: $79,300

Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

37 mm, stainless steel

Estimated price: $103,000

Rolex, Day-Date 36

Oyster, 36 mm, white gold

Estimated price: $43,500

Terry Crews

Panerai, Bronzo Luminor Submersible

Limited Edition

Estimated price: $22,000

BEST OF FOX SPORTS’ INDY 500 COVERAGE: