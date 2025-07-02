INDYCAR heads to the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this weekend and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend’s race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

This year so far has been all Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood, as they’re the only two drivers who have gotten into victory lane this season.

As a matter of fact, Palou and Kirkwood are first and third on the oddsboard for Mid-Ohio. Pato O’Ward is second.

Will this be the weekend that a new driver adds his name to the list of 2025 winners?

Let’s look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 2.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2025

Alex Palou: 10/11 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Pato O’Ward: 5/1 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Josef Newgarden: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Colton Herta: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Power : 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

David Malukas: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alexander Rossi: 35/1 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Conor Daly: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rinus Veekay: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

