Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

So you’re looking to do some betting when INDYCAR goes to the Grand Prix of Long Beach, which airs this Sunday on FOX?

Just remember this about the series: Seven drivers won two or more races last year. No driver won more than three. So parity is the name of the game, which makes betting a bit of a challenge.

Let’s dive into my picks for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Colton Herta Outright Winner

Colton Herta won this race in 2021 and finished second a year ago. He had the fastest car, but Scott Dixon outdueled him on fuel mileage. That won’t happen on Sunday.

PICK: Colton Herta 13/2 outright winner

Josef Newgarden Outright Winner

Is this the weekend that Penske gets back in the winner’s circle? Newgarden has finished in the top four in five of the last seven Long Beach races, including a win in 2022.

PICK: Josef Newgarden 9/2 outright winner

Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood, Felix Rosenqvist to have podium finish

Alex Palou (third) and Scott Dixon (first) were both on the podium at Long Beach a year ago. So those two drivers are my favorites in this spot. I also like Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist’s chances to finish on the podium this weekend. Kirkwood won from the pole at Long Beach two years ago and Rosenqvist sat on the pole in 2024 and finished ninth. They’ll be strong again on Sunday.

PICK: Alex Palou 4/11 to have podium finish

PICK: Scott Dixon 5/2 to have podium finish

PICK: Kyle Kirkwood 2/1 to have podium finish

PICK: Felix Rosenqvist 6/1 to have podium finish

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.