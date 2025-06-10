INDYCAR heads to St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 this weekend and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend’s race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Kyle Kirkwood won the most recent race at Detroit, and Alex Palou has won five of the first seven — including the Indy 500. However, for Gateway, Josef Newgarden has opened as the favorite at 5/2 (bet $10 to win $35 total).

Will Kirkwood or Palou get into victory lane again this weekend, or will Newgarden or another driver take the checkered flag?

Let’s dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 10.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Josef Newgarden: 5/2 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Alex Palou: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Pato O’Ward: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Colton Herta: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alexander Rossi: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Conor Daly: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Rinus Veekay: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Graham Rahal: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jacob Abel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Callum Ilott: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

