It’s been five weeks since the last update of ESPN’s Top 100 big board, and quite a bit has happened over that time, at the G League Elite Camp, the NBA draft combine, pro days in Chicago and Los Angeles, and the NCAA withdrawal deadline.

European league playoffs are underway, or about to start, and several high-profile international prospects are competing in some of the most important contests of their careers to this point.

Eighteen prospects previously ranked in our top 100 elected to withdraw their names from the 2025 NBA draft and return to college, or not declare for the draft at all at the early-entry deadline, taking a big chunk out of the depth of this draft, mostly in the second round.

The NBA’s official withdrawal deadline, mostly for international players, is coming on June 15 and we might see another handful of prospects pull their names out and hope for better luck in the 2026 draft.

Also, private workouts, and the NBA draft international combine in Treviso, Italy, will continue to influence our list of the best prospects.

With the draft set for June 25-26 (ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App), Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo provide their updated Top 100 rankings.

Notes: True shooting percentage (TS%) is a formula that blends field goal percentage with free throw shooting and 3-point shooting into one catchall ratio. PR = previous ranking in ESPN’s Top 100.

Last updated: May 30

More NBA draft coverage:

Mock draft: Flagg to the Mavs and more

Combine: Risers, fallers | Lottery team questions

Draft assets | Top 100 rankings | Pelton’s top 30

Height: 6-9 | Age: 18.4 | TS%: 60.0 | PR: 1

Any suspense as far as Flagg was concerned was put to rest on lottery night, with the Dallas Mavericks shockingly winning the lottery and the right to select him. All indications we’ve heard are that the Mavericks are content to draft him (as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported) and that Flagg will happily land in Dallas, where he will be thrust immediately into basketball with meaningful stakes and avoid the throes of a long-haul rebuild to start his pro career.

Expect Flagg to be up for the challenge, as he has held down the top spot on our draft board largely unchallenged, and continues to get better at an impressive rate. He’ll be an impactful defender and versatile option for Dallas immediately, with room to grow and expand his comfort as a scorer and playmaker over time. At this point, the question is more about what heights he’ll ultimately reach, with a promising future awaiting. — Woo

play 1:08 Stephen A.: Cooper Flagg ‘is the total package’ Stephen A. Smith and Carlos Boozer give their thoughts on Cooper Flagg declaring for the NBA draft.

Height: 6-6 | Age: 19.2 | TS%: 59.3 | PR: 2

Harper posted strong measurements at the draft combine, shedding 15 pounds in the past year while growing half an inch, with similar dimensions to the likes of Dwyane Wade (2003) and James Harden (2009) in their draft years.

He appears to be in a tier of his own at No. 2 after Flagg, with most teams considering him the likely pick for San Antonio despite his imperfect fit with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, leading to some speculation about potential trade opportunities that might be in store for the Spurs.

The 19-year-old’s combination of size, shot-creation prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and overall scoring instincts make him well-suited to the type of lead-guard, offensive-engine role that is highly coveted, with his strong frame looking adept for playing through the kind of physically exacting vigor demanded in the NBA playoffs. — Givony

Height: 6-9 | Age: 18.7 | TS%: 54.0 | PR: 3

Bailey has held down this spot on our board for essentially the entire season, due to his considerable scoring upside as a gifted shotmaker with plus size on the wing, coming in at 6-foot-9 in shoes. Although he measured a hair smaller than his listed height might have suggested, his measurements were comparable with previous information and didn’t come as a surprise to NBA teams. No player in the class can match the tough shotmaking prowess Bailey regularly displays, giving him a pathway to becoming a valuable player in due time.

Bailey has remained polarizing for NBA executives all season, with the wide understanding that he’ll need time to adjust before contributing winning minutes on a good team. There are varying levels of confidence around the NBA as to whether he will reach his ceiling ultimately, creating a layer of risk that has held him back from becoming the consensus option at No. 3.

The way the lottery played out didn’t necessarily help Bailey, but his range remains narrow. The possibility that Philadelphia, angling to win more games next season, opts to go a different direction could move him down the board a spot or two, with Charlotte and Utah likely to look hard should he be available — and his upside might become too difficult to pass on. — Woo

play 1:22 Why this year’s NBA draft gets interesting at the No. 3 pick Jonathan Givony joins “NBA Today” and details the options Philadelphia has with the third pick in the NBA draft.

Height: 6-5 | Age: 19.8 | TS%: 56.1 | PR: 4

Edgecombe measured better than expected in Chicago, standing taller, stronger and with a longer wingspan than previously known, which alleviated some concerns about needing to play point guard early in his pro career. He possesses dimensions similar to those of Boston Celtics players Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

He appears to have a relatively narrow draft range, starting with Philadelphia at No. 3 and likely not extending further than Utah at No. 5. His fit with Charlotte looks especially strong, a natural space to slide in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, with his explosive first step, developing shooting and significant defensive potential complementing Ball’s playmaking and perimeter shooting and Miller’s all-around offensive versatility.

In the long term, Edgecombe should be able to absorb more significant ballhandling responsibility, which would give Charlotte the flexibility to go in a few different directions depending on how he and Miller evolved in the backcourt. — Givony

Height: 6-6 | Age: 19.2 | TS%: 56.1 | PR: 6

Johnson measured well at the combine (6-6 in shoes and a 6-10 wingspan), giving him strong size and length for a shooting guard and helping affirm his projection as one of the draft’s higher-upside scorers.

The way the lottery played out might work to Johnson’s benefit, with teams including Washington and Brooklyn in need of perimeter scoring and presenting potential landing spots inside the top eight picks.

Going to a team where he can grow into significant offensive responsibility would be good for Johnson’s development, as he’ll need to hone his decision-making and evolve into a more polished and consistent playmaker to maximize his upside. — Woo

Height: 7-2 | Age: 18.6 | TS%: 74.7 | PR: 8

2025 NBA draft • We offer potential trades for Mavs, Flagg

• Updated top 100 big board rankings

• Mock draft! 76ers’ pick at No. 3?

• Flagg’s top NBA comps: Kawhi, others

• Stacking all 30 teams’ draft assets | More

Maluach is the only true big man projected in our top-10, and pretty much every team in that range would likely consider him a worthy development project to build around long-term.

He posted similar measurements in Chicago to Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Portland’s Deandre Ayton at the same stage. Maluach has flashed glimpses of 3-point shooting touch in workouts we’ve attended, his pro day, and also the draft combine drills, giving him some unicorn potential when paired with his shot-blocking prowess.

The rapid improvement Maluach has made over the past few years with his frame, mobility, feel for the game and skill level has been apparent in the predraft process, something that will surely continue considering he’s one of the draft’s youngest prospects. (He turns 19 on Sept. 14.) — Givony

Height: 6-4 | Age: 18.6 | TS%: 57.0 | PR: 5

Fears’ breakout freshman season vaulted him into lottery-pick status, with his creativity, speed, change of pace and scoring instincts making him an intriguing addition for any guard-needy team. He measured a hair bigger at the combine than Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland did in 2019, another playmaker who has gradually evolved into a strong starting option over time.

Fears is thought to be in play as high as No. 5 to Utah, with New Orleans also in need of a long-term point guard at No. 7, and Brooklyn standing out as a strong fit at No. 8. His inconsistency as a 3-point shooter (28.4%) is something he’ll have to address in workouts, but considering Fears doesn’t turn 19 until October and is an excellent free throw shooter, scouts expect that area of his game to evolve nicely over time as he gets stronger.

That Fears reclassified to attend Oklahoma early and capably stepped into a huge role (31.4% usage) as a difference-maker adds reason for optimism he’ll continue on his impressive trajectory. — Woo

Height: 6-7 | Age: 19.8 | TS%: 64.8 | PR: 9

On the heels of a remarkably efficient freshman season, Knueppel is receiving long looks in the top five of this draft, with his excellent shooting and overall readiness to contribute offensively creating a strong selling point for front offices. Philadelphia, Charlotte and Utah all represent potential landing spots and would benefit from plugging him in right away.

Knueppel was unable to complete athletic testing at the combine due to his injury but is slated to do so in the coming weeks. While not possessing great length, he has the size to get his shot off as well as see over defenses when needed to make plays with the ball.

Although he’s not likely to be a stellar defender at the NBA level, Knueppel is viewed as one of the safer picks in this draft, as there’s perennial demand for elite shooting, with the playmaking instincts he has shown adding a layer of upside if a team wants to further utilize him in that way. — Woo

Duke’s Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are projected top-10 picks in this year’s NBA draft. Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

9. Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Height: 6-10 | Age: 18.4 | TS%: 62.0 | PR: 14

Essengue has hit another gear with his productivity and intensity over the past few months, playing a significant role in Ratiopharm Ulm’s sweep of EuroLeague team Alba Berlin in the German league playoff quarterfinals.

He’s making a major impact on both ends of the floor with his passing, defensive versatility, and explosiveness getting out in transition and drawing fouls, which is notable considering he turns 19 in December. Despite his thin frame and not having an advanced offensive skill set, he is still finding ways to make winning plays.

Essengue’s youth, tools, two-way instincts and rapid rate of improvement suggest a high ceiling that could lead to a significant rise on draft night. Lottery teams would love to get him in their buildings to get a better feel for his body, perimeter shooting potential and intangibles, but that might not be for a while as his season could extend to the day after the first round of the NBA draft (June 25), with Game 5 of the German league finals scheduled for June 26. — Givony

Height: 6-6 | Age: 18.9 | TS%: 59.8 | PR: 7

Jakucionis continues to receive hard looks from lottery teams after measuring well at the combine (6-6 in shoes and 205 pounds), and coming in similar dimensionally to NBA wings such as Terance Mann and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The way the lottery fell didn’t expressly help Jakucionis, as two potential landing spots in San Antonio and Philadelphia moved up into the top four. He still appears ticketed for the 8-to-14 part of the draft, with his versatility, playmaking feel, shooting potential and intangibles holding appeal to teams in that range, with Brooklyn, Portland and Chicago all viable fits.

Although Jakucionis has some holes in his statistical profile, shooting 31.8% from 3 and averaging 3.7 turnovers, NBA teams appear largely forgiving, factoring in his age and adjustment to the college level in a major role. Those are key areas for improvement, particularly if he’s going to spend time on the ball long-term. Still, he should be able to help stabilize a backcourt in time and add valuable depth wherever he lands. — Woo

Height: 6-9 | Age: 19.2 | TS%: 51.3 | PR: 12

Demin has solidified his standing in the predraft process, measuring well at the combine and conducting an explosive pro day where he showed significantly better potential as a perimeter shooter than his season at BYU might suggest.

He still has work to do in workouts after his up-and-down freshman season, but there’s little doubt he possesses significant talent and upside to grow into a point guard who can make most every pick-and-roll read and pass and will continue to fill out his well-proportioned frame nicely in time.

Demin is getting looks from teams all throughout the lottery and is telling teams in interviews that he is happy to play any role that is asked of him, whether on or off the ball, citing the likes of Portland’s Deni Avdija, Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Detroit’s Cade Cunningham as players he has been studying. — Givony

Height: 6-8 | Age: 19.4 | TS%: 59.9 | PR: 20

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

As predicted for much of the season, Bryant’s standing has steadily risen as teams have gotten a closer look at him in private settings, getting a better feel for his impressive talent that suggests both a high floor and ceiling.

He measured a near 7-foot wingspan and 39½ inch vertical leap in Chicago, giving him measurements similar to players such as Dorian Finney-Smith (Lakers) and Nicolas Batum (Clippers) who were also asked to slide all over the floor positionally much like Bryant will likely do in the NBA.

Quite a few teams in the late lottery — starting with Toronto at No. 9 and extending through the Magic at No. 16 — are looking for frontcourt players who can space the floor effectively, giving Bryant several potential landing spots in this portion of the draft. — Givony

Height: 6-10 | Age: 20.4 | TS%: 60.0 | PR: 10

Queen figures to hear his name called in the back half of the lottery thanks to his diverse offensive skill set and productive, successful freshman season at Maryland. While his stock has remained somewhat solid, Queen also didn’t necessarily help himself at the combine, where he didn’t shoot the ball convincingly in drills, tested poorly and didn’t show up in noticeably better playing shape.

His offensive instincts, interior scoring ability and high basketball IQ are still strong selling points, but there was perhaps a missed opportunity to change some of the narratives around him as a prospect, with scouts wanting to see him make major improvements to his frame long-term.

Teams in need of frontcourt help will certainly consider him, with Brooklyn (No. 8), Toronto (No. 9), Portland (No. 11) and Chicago (No. 12) all interesting fits. But there are also scenarios where he ultimately slips further than that, with a wider range due to all the other variables in the lottery. — Woo

Height: 6-8 | Age: 19.9 | TS%: 64.0 | PR: 11

Murray-Boyles has been somewhat polarizing for teams drafting in this range, due to the extreme contrasts between his strengths and weaknesses, which make him a better fit for certain situations.

Analytics-heavy teams are intrigued by how well he rates in their draft models, thanks to his unique blend of passing, free throw drawing, finishing prowess and defensive event creation, especially at his age.

Others are concerned about his lack of size and 3-point shooting prowess, as well as the fact his Gamecocks team struggled in SEC play, being overmatched in terms of talent.

With measurements similar to those of Golden State’s Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Murray-Boyles will need to find the right fit with a team looking to tap into his defensive versatility and playmaking, as well as a plan for improving his shooting, which did not look encouraging in combine drills. — Givony

15. Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija (Adriatic League)

Height: 6-11 | Age: 18.5 | TS%: 62.0 | PR: 17

Beringer’s Adriatic League campaign is over, with his team losing in the quarterfinals to BC Dubai, but Cedevita Olimpija is still playing in the Slovenian league playoffs, having just advanced to the finals, which will likely delay his arrival in the United States for another 10 days or so. This also complicates his ability to participate in the mandatory draft combine in Treviso, Italy, as those finals games will be held at the same time. But the fact the camp is held several hours driving distance in Northern Italy might allow him to make a quick appearance.

He has garnered significant attention throughout the late lottery and mid-first portions of the draft, as teams are drawn to his impressive physical tools, which enable him to cover ground on the perimeter, switch onto smaller players and protect the rim at a high level. One of the youngest players in this draft, Beringer has significant potential to grow into, especially since he only started playing basketball in the summer of 2021. — Givony

Height: 6-7 | Age: 19.6 | TS%: 53.6 | PR: 15

McNeeley helped himself to an extent simply by showing up healthy to the combine, where he tested better than some expected and measured at 6-8 when factoring for shoes.

An ankle injury limited some of what he could do this season at UConn, but he had several impressive moments and holds appeal as a big, versatile complementary wing at the NBA level. Although that injury hurt his chances of rising on boards in-season, McNeeley should be able to continue stabilizing his stock in workouts.

His past performance projects he’ll shoot it better from long range than he did this season, something teams will want to continue seeing from him. — Woo

play 0:17 Liam McNeeley drains a 3 to spark UConn Liam McNeeley gets UConn on the board with a smooth three-pointer vs. Florida.

17. Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois

Height: 6-8 | Age: 19.2 | TS%: 53.8 | PR: 16

Riley is receiving strong looks from teams in the 11-to-20 range of the first round, with no shortage of interest surrounding his offensive potential. He weighed in at 186 pounds at the combine, down from his listed playing weight at Illinois (195), but also stands over 6-9 in shoes, pointing to room for improvement physically as he adds strength over time.

Due to the amount of physical projection required for him to maximize his pro career, the range of outcomes for Riley is on the wider side, but his excellent offensive instincts and projectable 3-point shooting are calling cards that will inspire a team to invest in his significant upside long-term. — Woo

Height: 6-10 | Age: 19.4 | TS%: 58.7 | PR: 24

Despite being out with a toe injury since mid-February, which required surgery and will prevent him from conducting workouts or playing NBA summer league in July, Sorber’s stock has improbably risen even without stepping on the floor. His measurements partially explain the movement — with a 7-6 wingspan and 263-pound frame giving him dimensions similar to Indiana’s Thomas Bryant and Denver’s DeAndre Jordan.

This year’s rugged NBA playoffs, which have emphasized the need for teams to have multiple big men they can throw on the court at different moments — sometimes together at the same time — haven’t hurt either, with his passing prowess and defensive versatility making him look well suited as a quality development option for teams long-term.

Several teams picking from the late lottery and through the early 20s could be looking to draft a frontcourt player with an eye toward the future, giving him plenty of potential suitors starting with Chicago or Atlanta at Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, and continuing through Indiana at No. 23 or, worst case, the Nets at No. 26. — Givony

Height: 7-0 | Age: 21.0 | TS%: 56.6 | PR: 19

Wolf’s combine measurements underscore how unusual of a prospect he is, offering perimeter versatility and playmaking skills while standing close to 7 feet in shoes with a wingspan over 7-2. It’s the type of mix teams have to think hard about, but also one that makes Wolf’s appeal more fit-specific than other prospects.

While his range is on the wider side, Wolf should hear his name called in the mid-to-late first round, where a creative front office and coaching staff will target his skill set and seek to plug him in as a useful role player. Players of his ilk who can enable teams to keep size on the floor defensively while adding value on the perimeter on the other end aren’t easy to find, making Wolf a situationally attractive prospect. — Woo

Height: 6-3 | Age: 19.6 | TS%: 63.2 | PR: 13

With iconic stories, hit Originals and live sports, there’s something for everyone on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Get all three for a price you’ll love.

Size and outlier physical tools typically rise in the predraft process, which might push Richardson down the board after measuring under 6-2 in shoes, 178 pounds with a 6-6 wingspan at the NBA predraft camp. Richardson would be somewhat undersized for an NBA point guard, but played more of a combo guard role for Michigan State, even if his performance the past two months of the season showed his potential when thrust into a more significant shot-creation role.

His pace, skill level, feel for the game and shotmaking prowess give him an outstanding framework to build on, especially with the defensive intensity and selfless style he brings.

With several guards expected to come off the board in the second half of the first round, and perhaps a limited appetite among teams to absorb all of them, there will be considerable jockeying in this part of the draft as prospects look to position themselves through private team workouts. — Givony

Height: 6-11 | Age: 19.6 | TS%: 62.0 | PR: 21

At the moment, Newell has one of the wider ranges in the first round, receiving looks from teams in the back half of the lottery on down to this range of the draft. How high he ultimately goes will hang heavily on private team workouts, and whether he can play his way ahead of some of the other established bigs ranked ahead of him on our board.

Teams are curious about the productivity and shooting flashes he showed at Georgia, the hope being that he’ll develop into a versatile option at power forward (where his combine measurements suggest he’ll likely play best) in the long run. If he can become more comfortable on the perimeter and sharpen his habits defensively, Newell has strong upside to tap into thanks to his size, mobility and motor. — Woo

Height: 6-6 | Age: 23.2 | TS%: 60.9 | PR: 25

Clifford has put himself on good footing after his breakout season at Colorado State, entering June as the oldest player among our top 30 in this list, and a viable plug-and-play bench option for any team that needs immediate wing help. The good news for him is the majority of teams would benefit from adding depth at his position.

He’s drawing looks higher than this as a result, as a well-rounded offensive player with feel who also offers defensive versatility. His age does limit some of the long-term ceiling, but as long as Clifford continues to make shots at a passable clip, he should add value on an NBA roster. — Woo

23. Hugo Gonzalez, SG/SF, Real Madrid (Spain)

Height: 6-7 | Age: 19.3 | TS%: 51.9 | PR: 22

Gonzalez has seen an increase in playing time over the past month, averaging nearly 20 minutes per game and delivering impressive moments on both ends of the floor. Gonzalez is enjoying a little more freedom offensively, allowing him to show off his explosiveness, passing and finishing prowess, while making a major impact defensively, flying all over the court and making plays on and off the ball. It’s been a stark reminder for why Gonzalez started the season as a projected lottery pick, leading some scouts to wonder where his draft stock would be if he were in a more favorable playing situation.

With Gonzalez’s regular season yet to finish, and a likely long playoff run in store with Real Madrid as the No. 1 seed, its almost a certainty teams will be unable to evaluate him in a workout setting. It also remains to be seen if he will be able to fulfill his medical, measurements and NBA combine activity as his season might not be done by June 25. — Givony

Height: 7-1 | Age: 22.1 | TS%: 56.1 | PR: 35

Raynaud was arguably the biggest winner coming out of the draft combine, with an excellent showing in 5-on-5 helping to propel him into a first-round projection. He measured at a legit 7 feet barefoot, showed strong mettle defensively, and holds intrigue as a late-blooming prospect, also trending toward being a reliable floor-spacer from long range. In a draft class somewhat devoid of traditional centers, Raynaud possesses value to teams looking to add and develop size up front.

The arrow with Raynaud seems to be pointing up as the draft draws closer, with a strong likelihood he has played his way into the first round. The question now is how high he’ll rise on the board. — Woo

25. Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin (France)

Height: 6-5 | Age: 19.0 | TS%: 49.7 | PR: 18

Traore’s season ended with a loss to Dijon last week in the French league play-in tournament, with Traore fouling out in 18 minutes.

Traore played some of his best basketball of the season over the past two months, hitting 43% of his 3s in the final 10 games, showcasing his impressive ballhandling, playmaking and creativity. Still, this was a decidedly uneven year for the just-turned 19-year-old, struggling with turnovers, finishing around the basket and on defense. He converted 32% of his overall 3-pointers through 44 games in all competitions.

Next, Traore will attend the draft combine in Treviso, Italy, from June 2-4, to conduct measurements, athletic testing, shooting drills, a thorough medical examination, and interviews with NBA teams. Then he’ll have two weeks to travel around the United States working out at NBA practice facilities, which could help improve his outlook with some of the teams in the back half of the first round that might be looking to bolster their backcourt depth. — Givony

Remaining big board for the 2025 class

26. Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph’s | Age: 20.8

27. Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida | Age: 22.2

28. Noah Penda, SF/PF, Le Mans | Age: 20.3

29. Cedric Coward, SF, Washington St | Age: 21.7

30. Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm | Age: 19.1

31. Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina | Age: 19.7

32. Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas | Age: 21

33. Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton | Age: 23.3

34. Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn St | Age: 22.2

35. Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao | Age: 19.9

36. Alex Toohey, SF/PF, Sydney | Age: 21

37. Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee | Age: 23.4

38. Bogoljub Markovic, PF/C, Mega Superbet | Age: 19.8

39. Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida St | Age: 23.8

40. Johni Broome, C, Auburn | Age: 22.8

41. Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane | Age: 18.8

42. John Tonje, SF, Wisconsin | Age: 24

43. Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke | Age: 21.1

44. Michael Ruzic, PF/C, Joventut | Age: 18.6

45. Eric Dixon, PF, Villanova | Age: 24.3

46. Sion James, SF, Duke | Age: 22.4

47. Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette | Age: 23.2

48. Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky | Age: 22.5

49. Javon Small, PG, West Virginia | Age: 22.4

50. Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan | Age: 24

51. Neoklis Avdalas, SF, Peristeri | Age: 19.3

52. Lachlan Olbrich, PF/C, Illawarra | Age: 21.4

53. Viktor Lakhin, C, Clemson | Age: 23.8

54. Mouhamed Faye, C, Reggio Emilia | Age: 20.3

55. Kobe Sanders, SG/SF, Nevada | Age: 22.9

56. Dink Pate, SG/SF, Mexico City | Age: 19.2

57. Micah Peavy, SG/SF, Georgetown | Age: 23.8

58. Hunter Sallis, SG, Wake Forest | Age: 22.1

59. RJ Luis, SF/PF, St. John’s | Age: 22.5

60. Amari Williams, C, Kentucky | Age: 23.3

61. Alijah Martin, SG, Florida | Age: 23.4

62. Ryan Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Age: 22.2

63. Mark Sears, PG, Alabama | Age: 23.2

64. Ben Henshall, PG/SG, Perth | Age: 20.9

65. Grant Nelson, PF, Alabama | Age: 23.1

66. Jalon Moore, SF/PF, Oklahoma | Age: 22.1

67. Malique Lewis, SF/PF, South East Melbourne | Age: 20.5

68. Tamar Bates, SG, Missouri | Age: 22.2

69. Izan Almansa, PF/C, Perth | Age: 19.9

70. Chucky Hepburn, PG, Louisville | Age: 22.2

71. Brice Williams, SF, Nebraska | Age: 23.8

72. Jaxson Robinson, SG/SF, Kentucky | Age: 22.4

73. Clifford Omoruyi, C, Alabama | Age: 23.6

74. Caleb Grill, SG, Missouri | Age: 24.9

75. Caleb Love, SG, Arizona | Age: 23.6

76. Igor Milicic Jr., PF, Tennessee | Age: 22.7

77. Will Richard, SG, Florida | Age: 22.4

78. Saliou Niang, SG/SF, Trento | Age: 21

79. Curtis Jones, SG, Iowa St | Age: 23.6

80. Kobe Johnson, SG/SF, UCLA | Age: 22.3

81. Max Shulga, PG/SG, VCU | Age: 22.9

82. Sean Pedulla, PG, Mississippi | Age: 22.6

83. Dawson Garcia, PF/C, Minnesota | Age: 23.6

84. Miles Kelly, SG, Auburn | Age: 22.3

85. Brooks Barnhizer, SF, Northwestern | Age: 23.2

86. Mohamed Diawara, PF, Cholet | Age: 20

87. Jacksen Moni, PF, North Dakota St | Age: 22.2

88. John Poulakidas, SG/SF, Yale | Age: 22.1

89. Payton Sandfort, SF, Iowa | Age: 22.8

90. Gabe Madsen, SG, Utah | Age: 24

91. Dylan Cardwell, C, Auburn | Age: 23.4

92. Kadary Richmond, PG/SG, St. John’s | Age: 23.7

93. RJ Davis, PG, North Carolina | Age: 23.6

94. Lamont Butler, PG, Kentucky | Age: 22.9

95. Norchad Omier, PF/C, Baylor | Age: 23.7

96. Thierry Darlan, SG/SF, Delaware | Age: 21.3

97. Eli John Ndiaye, PF/C, Real Madrid | Age: 20.9

98. Matthew Murrell, SG, Mississippi | Age: 23.4

99. L.J. Cryer, PG, Houston | Age: 23.6

100. Andrew Carr, PF/C, Kentucky | Age: 23.3

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.

Jeremy Woo is an NBA analyst specializing in prospect evaluation and the draft. He was previously a staff writer and draft insider at Sports Illustrated.