Endless hours are spent by NBA teams and draft analysts to project every pick ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

But what do prospects think of their peers?

College basketball insider Jeff Borzello joined NBA draft analysts Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, alongside NBA analyst Zach Kram, at the draft combine in Chicago earlier this month to ask players for their picks on the most underrated prospects in this class.

A small handful received multiple votes, some were named by college teammates, a few made the case for themselves and others insisted players featured in ESPN’s latest mock draft were still underrated. Let’s run through the results of the 21 players surveyed.

Note: Nominations for players who have since withdrawn from the draft, such as Mackenzie Mgbako and Milos Uzan, have been omitted.

Most popular picks

1. Tahaad Pettiford, PG, Auburn: 4 votes

Pettiford started only one game as a freshman at Auburn, but Borzello described Pettiford as “the best player on the floor” in his first scrimmage at the combine, finishing with 23 points and eight assists. The performance netted him a rise from only No. 39 to No. 37 between ESPN’s pre-combine and post-combine mock drafts, but he was the most popular pick in this survey with four votes, including from former teammate Johni Broome.

Johni Broome, Auburn: “He’s a very good guard, can bring a lot to an NBA team for sure. He’s very explosive, he makes the right plays. He’s young, but he can definitely grow into a very good young player.”

Dink Pate, G League: “I like his game. I didn’t know he was that explosive. He can shoot. I rock with him.”

Drake Powell, North Carolina: “I think he’s a really good, smart defender, and his ability to score the rock is great.”

Pettiford was among four players named by Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis, along with Alex Toohey, Kam Jones and Karter Knox.

2. Carter Bryant, SF/PF, Arizona: 3 votes

The big man from Arizona has a first-round projection, predicted at No. 19 overall to the San Antonio Spurs by ESPN following the combine. A former Wildcats teammate was among the prospects to name Bryant, but he also received recognition from our third most-picked player.

Caleb Love, Arizona: “I think he’s a sleeper. He’s young. His potential is through the roof and he’s a catch and shoot. He can knock down and catch and shoot. He’s an athletic freak and he can defend pretty much 1 through 5.”

Asa Newell, Georgia: “Carter Bryant is super underrated. I just feel like his game translates to the NBA really well. He’s got the size, he’s got the touch, he’s got the 3-point ability. And seeing him, he can definitely be a versatile defender.”

Powell: “[His size], being able to guard 1 through 5, his approach to the game and his willingness to get better sets him apart.”

3. Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina: 2 votes

As the first player off the board in the second round of ESPN’s latest mock draft, Powell rounds out the short list of prospects named by more than one of their peers. Like Bryant, one of Powell’s votes came from a college teammate and the other came from another popular pick in this survey.

RJ Davis, North Carolina: “He has the versatility to defend 1 through 4 with his length and athleticism, he’s able to make an impact. But I also think he has an offensive game that wasn’t really shown this past year. [He is] able to create his own and get to his midrange. Drake is not only a good athlete but a good person and someone you should want on your team.”

Bryant: “Drake Powell is a name that needs to be going around NBA rooms more. He’s a great athlete, a great basketball player, and he’s a good human being as well.”

Teammate recognition

Seven players named their college teammates, including each of the three most-picked players. The other four were not projected in ESPN’s latest mock.

Terrence Edwards Jr., G, Louisville: “He’s a dog on both ends the floor and he helped us tremendously, especially on the defensive side, just guarding the ball me and him switched off the best on-ball guards this past year. … He’s definitely one of the biggest sleepers I know in this draft.” — Chucky Hepburn

Chaney Johnson, F, Auburn: “[He] is the hardest worker I’ve ever played with, and I’ve played with Jabari Smith, I’ve played with Walker Kessler, and I’ve played with Sharife Cooper. The work ethic that Chaney Johnson has is second to none, definitely by far in the draft. If he were here and testing these numbers, he definitely [would have] had the highest vert. He jumps out of the gym. He’s an insanely good kid. Never heard him pout, whine or slouch his shoulders. He’s always on time. He’s a great professional and any team that’s serious about winning should look at Chaney Johnson.” — Dylan Cardwell

Micah Peavy, G, Georgetown: “He’s a dog, I know he’s old, but he ain’t that old. He’s a great player, he has a feel for the game, great defender, I think he’s one of the best defenders in this class.” — Thomas Sorber

Grant Nelson, F, Alabama: “When his shot’s on he can space the floor, he can guard multiple positions.” — Mark Sears

Finally, while it wasn’t from a teammate, Sears did receive a vote from Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner: “A guy who’s not on a lot of boards is Mark Sears, I played him a couple times — I know he’s small, but man, he’s really good.”

Votes of self confidence

Of the three prospects to pick themselves, two were not projected in ESPN’s latest mock draft: Max Shulga (VCU) and RJ Luis Jr. (St. John’s), the latter of whom added: “It’s always good to be the underdog.”

The third player to name himself, Penn State big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser, is projected to be selected in the second round (No. 36 to the Brooklyn Nets) — and received a second vote of confidence from a fellow prosect.

“Yanic for sure,” Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard said. “He showed it the past two days, he’s a hell of a prospect — an athlete, 7 feet tall, dunks everything, has the ability to block shots and he’s still pretty young.”

On boards, but still underrated

The final group to earn votes features players who are projected to be first- or second-round picks in ESPN’s latest mock but were still considered underrated by their peers.

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (No. 7 in latest mock): “He’s gonna be a pretty high pick, but he’s definitely underrated in my opinion. Great player, young, willingness to get better, great attitude.” — Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C, South Carolina (No. 9 in latest mock): “People aren’t talking about [him] enough. He’s a guy that might be underlooked a bit just because of the year South Carolina had, but Collin’s a guy that I think’s going to excel at the next level. A great passer, great feel, super strong, that’s a guy that’s going to go a long way.” — Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown (No. 19 in latest mock): “We played Georgetown in the Crown Tournament, and Thomas, just like me, was hurt and wasn’t able to play. But as we were preparing for Georgetown, I watched his film and I was like, ‘Oh this kid’s got something, no wonder he entered the draft.'” — Cedric Coward, Washington State

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama (No. 33 in latest mock): “I’ve seen the work that he’s putting in and I think he’s going to be a good player in the league.” — Jamir Watkins, Florida State

Miles Byrd, G, San Diego State (No. 43 in latest mock): “Very underrated athlete, he has a knack for making shots, a knack defensively, getting in passing lanes, being able to make reads defensively.” — Carter Bryant, Arizona