The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA draft lottery Monday, securing the No. 1 overall pick ahead of the two-day draft, June 25-26, in Brooklyn, New York.

In a shocking twist of fate, the Mavs converted on their 1.8% chance of winning the lottery, giving them the opportunity to select the consensus top player on draft boards for the 2025 class — Duke’s Cooper Flagg. The San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets were also winners on Monday night, with their picks landing at No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

The Spurs had just a 6.3% chance at moving up to No. 2 from No. 8 and the 76ers a 10.6% chance at moving to No. 3 from No. 5, creating additional chaos after Dallas’ surprise win. The Hornets had a 12% chance at No. 4 and dropped one spot but made out well after Utah, Washington and New Orleans all slid outside the top four.

Flagg, along with an expected 120 other players including Dylan Harper, Derik Queen and Walter Clayton Jr., are in Chicago this week for the NBA draft combine, G League Elite Camp and agency pro days. Our team of ESPN draft analysts will provide updates from Wintrust Arena this week as draft prospects participate in drills, measurements, athletic testing, medical examinations, team interviews and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo share their first mock draft post-lottery, which reflects a thorough evaluation of the 2025 class and considers intel from scouts and front office personnel.

First round

Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Scouting report: Flagg’s spot as the consensus No. 1 pick was well-earned over the course of a stellar freshman season that ranks among the best in the one-and-done era. He compares favorably with the best college wings of this era from a statistical perspective, bolstered by his consistency and ability to lead Duke’s young team.

Some NBA scouts project Flagg as a bona fide franchise player, while others wonder if he might be more of an elite second star. But that grand level of conjecture supports his case as the top player in this class. His rapid improvement, versatile two-way impact, unusual focus and competitive wiring at 18 years old make him a special prospect. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: Winning the lottery with just 1.8% odds is a seismic, improbable victory for the Mavericks, who will have an easy decision to make with the addition of Flagg. Dallas has been intent on maximizing its current window as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving approach their mid-30s, and Flagg’s readiness and versatility alongside them should immediately bolster their lineup. With Irving recovering from an ACL injury, Flagg may enter the league with significant shot-creation duties handling the ball, giving him a terrific opportunity to stretch himself as a playmaker and potentially blossom into an offensive star. This outcome significantly changes the fate of the Mavericks, who were staring down limbo after trading away superstar Luka Doncic and seemingly shortening their window to compete for titles. — Woo

Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 59.3

Scouting report: Harper did his best to keep the No. 1 pick conversation interesting for parts of the season with his skill level, shot creation and scoring prowess. He also can get to where he wants on the floor while demonstrating strong passing ability.

The physical nature of the NBA playoffs has emphasized why a sturdy playmaker of Harper’s type can be so valuable, with his ability to finish through contact and draw fouls a major part of his appeal, along with the way he fills up the box score with an excellent feel for the game. — Givony

NBA intel and fit: The Spurs were already in as enviable a position as any team in the lottery, with two picks in the top 14 to bolster a roster that already features back-to-back NBA Rookie of the Year winners in Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, and now jump from 8 to 2 in the draft lottery in a massive stroke of good fortune. While Harper’s fit alongside De’Aaron Fox and Castle looks far from seamless, it would be very surprising to see their forward-thinking front office pass on Harper here, who is widely considered the second best prospect in the draft after Flagg. This opens up an opportunity for a team with a bigger need for a primary shot-creator to make a move to trade up to this pick and perhaps convey to San Antonio added shooting, which their roster sorely needs to surround Wembanyama. — Givony

Airious “Ace” Bailey , SG/SF, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 54.0

Scouting report: Bailey has been more polarizing for scouts than a typical top-five pick, displaying flashes of scoring upside at Rutgers, while still at an early stage of his development in other key areas. Lottery teams are eager to get a feel for him in the predraft process, including interviews, to understand how far away he is from contributing positively on an NBA floor.

Wings with Bailey’s combination of size, physical skill and shooting prowess are rare. That coveted archetype has kept his stock largely steady despite his inconsistencies as a decision-maker, ball handler and defender. Some teams are concerned with the risk attached in those areas, but his scoring talent has tantalizing appeal for front offices in search of star power. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: The Sixers can not only breathe easy, but celebrate after their pick jumped to No. 3, rather than falling out of the top six and conveying to Oklahoma City. A high-value draft selection gives the Sixers a true silver lining after a 24-58 season, as they try to balance winning around Joel Embiid and building for the future. Bailey’s shot-making chops and significant scoring upside would give Philly another strong building block for the long-term, in addition to their rising backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. — Woo

VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Scouting report: The Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Edgecombe had a largely successful season showing off his physicality, intensity and rapid improvement as a ball handler, finisher and perimeter shooter. Edgecombe is the most explosive athlete in this class, has a real feel for the game and has had exceptional defensive moments, giving him significant upside to grow. NBA teams have some questions about what position he best projects for, just how good a shot creator and overall scorer he is and whether he was playing with the brakes on at times this season. — Givony

NBA intel and fit: While the Hornets were hoping to land atop the draft, staying in the top four while other teams like Utah and Washington fell is still a favorable outcome. Charlotte remains at an early stage of its rebuild, with LaMelo Ball coming off a career-best scoring season (25.2 points per game) and Brandon Miller emerging. But the roster is still at a nascent stage overall, coming off a season in which both stars missed significant time because of injuries. Edgecombe’s defensive acumen and athletic slashing chops would slide in neatly alongside them, as he has the ability to play with Ball in the short-term, and perhaps inherit more significant shot-creation duties if the franchise decides to pivot away from Ball. — Woo

Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

Freshman | TS%: 57.0

Scouting report: Fears, 18, had a spectacular freshman season, guiding Oklahoma to the NCAA tournament despite being one of the youngest players in college basketball. His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates while dishing on the move, finish skillfully in the lane or head to the free throw line.

Fears’ youth, thin frame and inconsistent finishing and decision-making will likely require patience from the team that drafts him, even if there is doubt around the significant star power he possesses, which will earn him looks much higher than this spot. — Givony

NBA intel and fit: Dropping out of the top four is highly disappointing for the Jazz, who will have a more complicated evaluation process after falling all the way to fifth. The Jazz are committed to a lengthy internal rebuild under CEO Danny Ainge but have yet to select a player with the type of homegrown star power that could kick-start them back toward winning. They’ll aim to find that player at No. 5, rather than atop the draft, where Fears and his shot-creation chops might be appealing, even with other young guards on the roster. — Woo

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Scouting report: Johnson is one of the draft’s top scorers, capable of knocking down tough shots from all over the floor with a shoot-first mindset. He needs to round out several areas of his game — finishing in the paint, playmaking for teammates and defensive consistency — but NBA teams are drawn to his shooting, length and skill level. He has a good base skill set for a 2-guard, and if he can improve some of his tendencies over time, Johnson could be a strong building block for the future. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: The NBA’s youngest team, the Wizards have completely turned over their roster, front office and coaching staff over the past two years. And they still have plenty more room to grow, with several strong building blocks in place. Dropping four spots to the No. 6 pick can’t be viewed as anything but a massive disappointment for their fan base, which endured an 18-64 season a year after sporting the NBA’s worst record (15-67) and dropping to the No. 2 pick. The Wizards will likely need to take a swing on the scoring talent of a player like Johnson here and then take another run at next year’s loaded lottery and hope that the basketball gods smile more favorably on them. — Givony

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 74.7

Scouting report: Maluach is the top defensive center prospect in this draft, offering an appealing mix of length, mobility, play finishing and paint protection at a young age. This year’s playoffs have served as a reminder for some teams that the ability to rotate size onto the floor still has plenty of value in the postseason, with more traditional centers such as Rudy Gobert and Steven Adams among those turning in big moments.

Maluach’s ability to deter opponents around the rim and strong intangibles should give him immediate rotation value with plenty of room to improve. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: Coming off a difficult, injury riddled-season that led to major changes in the front office, the Pelicans need star power to build around Zion Williamson, who played in 130 games over the past four seasons because injuries. Unfortunately, that task became a lot harder when the Pelicans shockingly dropped four spots to the No. 7 pick, significantly complicating their outlook in this draft. It will be interesting to see if the Pelicans’ shift to a new front office hierarchy gives them a mandate from ownership to pivot towards a true rebuild, with an eye on a loaded 2026 draft class. — Givony

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 64.8

Scouting report: Despite his modest athletic profile, Knueppel grew on NBA teams as the season moved on, producing consistently and authoring several impressive NCAA tournament performances that highlighted his value as a skilled, versatile wing who can do a bit of everything on both ends of the floor.

He made 41% of his 3s in a variety of ways, but also demonstrated his ability to handle and pass out of pick-and-roll and hold his own defensively. NBA teams are eager to see his measurements and get a better gauge on how much his lack of explosiveness and quickness puts a ceiling on his upside, even if his outstanding feel for the game should be able to carry him far. — Givony

NBA intel and fit: The Nets pivoted in a new direction at last year’s draft with the Mikal Bridges trade, and are now armed with four first-round picks to jump-start their rebuild in earnest, as well as significant salary cap space. It will be interesting to see which direction the Nets go in this offseason, as they have the flexibility to attempt to pivot toward winning quickly, but could also opt for a longer rebuild with another top-heavy draft coming in 2026. They may be disappointed to drop a few spots in the draft from 6 to 8, but are still in the back-end of a range where clear talent still exists, and have the pieces to potentially move back up the board if they decide to get aggressive. — Givony

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C, South Carolina

Sophomore | TS%: 64.0

Scouting report: Murray-Boyles has been of interest to NBA teams for the past couple of seasons, with his statistical profile holding strong appeal in analytics models and the eye test backing much of that performance. Though undersized for his position, his toughness, play finishing, passing and defensive chops are attractive.

Teams will be particularly eager to see how Murray-Boyles shoots in workout settings, with the 3-point shot not yet a regular part of his arsenal but a key swing skill in his development. There is plug-and-play appeal in the things he already does well. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: Toronto has begun to shift out of its multiyear rebuild, as signaled by the acquisition of Brandon Ingram at the February trade deadline. Scottie Barnes remains the team’s primary cornerstone, and this pick gives the Raptors one more opportunity to swing on a top-10 talent before potentially upping the ante and pushing for a playoff berth moving forward. Murray-Boyles would give them a true power forward who would enhance lineups defensively on a roster otherwise full of scorers. — Woo

Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 59.8

Scouting report: Jakucionis helped himself quite a bit at Illinois, where he took on an enormous role as an 18-year-old debuting at the Division I level and put together a strong season. Despite predictable ups and downs as part of that adjustment, NBA teams remain largely optimistic that his toughness, playmaking feel, size and versatility at either guard spot will lead to a promising pro career.

There have been concerns about his ability to create separation off the dribble, but Jakucionis’ ball-screen savvy and room to grow as a shooter should enable him to make an impact as part of a team’s rotation, at the very least. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: The Rockets acquired swap rights to Phoenix’s pick in last summer’s deal with the Nets, and the Suns’ underwhelming play turned it into a valuable one. After a strong regular season ended in a first-round postseason exit, this pick represents an opportunity for Houston to bolster its deep roster, whether drafting a prospect or using this selection as a trade chip. Jakucionis wouldn’t directly address a need but would give Houston significant backcourt depth to build with as they weigh the future of their roster, particularly if they decide to move on from Jalen Green and/or Fred VanVleet and transition toward Reed Sheppard, and potentially the player they select here. — Woo

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Scouting report: Queen is perhaps the most skilled big man in this class. He is a terrific target in pick-and-roll, can create his own shot facing the basket with a wide array of moves and has intriguing passing ability.

Queen’s conditioning, occasional apathy defensively and lack of shooting range are things NBA teams picking in this area (or earlier) will want to get a better handle on in the predraft process. Interviews, workouts and more research will determine whether he gets picked higher or lower, as there is no real consensus among scouts for how to view his unique profile long term.

NBA intel and fit: Portland’s rebuild is ahead of schedule, with the Blazers going 23-18 over their final 41 games as Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan showed significant promise, providing a strong core to build around. All that unexpected winning diminished the Blazers’ lottery chances and has them staring at a third tier of prospects with plenty of talent but also obvious flaws. Queen’s lack of shooting might not be an ideal fit on paper for a Portland team that already struggled from the perimeter, but his talent may be too big to pass on, especially if Clingan can make a jump with his shooting, like he showed flashes of in small doses as a rookie. — Givony

Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU

Freshman | TS%: 51.3

Scouting report: Demin is a polarizing prospect, more theoretical in nature than some would hope in terms of the productivity, consistency and bankable skills he can hang his hat on early in his NBA career. He’s also exceptionally talented, a 6-foot-9 point guard who can make every pick-and-roll read and pass, often in highlight-reel fashion.

The evolution of his shooting will be a major swing skill for his development, but he made promising gains in a few different areas as the season moved on and clearly has significant upside to grow into at 19 years old.

NBA intel and fit: The Bulls continued to happily tread water this season, losing in the opening round of the play-in tournament after a 39-43 campaign a decade removed from their last playoff series win. Chicago will likely need to shake up its roster in a more serious way to have a viable chance of avoiding the play-in tournament in the near future, but has limited options for internal improvement, making this pick an important tool for the front office to utilize. — Givony

Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State

Freshman | TS%: 63.2

Scouting report: Richardson broke through as a surprise one-and-done at Michigan State, earning a major role and impressing with his poise and versatility in the backcourt. There has been some dissonance for evaluators between his strong analytic profile and the eye test, with terrific all-around productivity but average physical tools and some questions as to whether he can handle full-time point guard duties in the long run.

Richardson has plenty of fans among the league’s executives, but his range might be a little wider than some of the other players projected in this part of the draft. — Woo

NBA intel and fit: The Hawks made encouraging strides this season, with the additions of Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher injecting youth and depth into their starting five. Atlanta changed leadership in the offseason and is still searching for a president of basketball operations, but should be looking to cultivate depth through the draft much the same. Richardson’s feel and versatility at either guard spot would give them a useful connective option to mix in alongside their young roster. — Woo

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta)

Carter Bryant, SF/PF, Arizona

Freshman | TS%: 59.9

Scouting report: Bryant is the type of player who could help his standing in the predraft process as teams get a better look at him in workout settings, and he ticks several boxes NBA teams actively seek at his position. He’s an easy fit with his desirable combination of size, length, perimeter shooting, passing and defensive versatility, sliding all over the floor for the Wildcats this season and seeing time at both forward positions.

Bryant wasn’t consistently productive for Arizona coming off the bench and averaging just 6.5 points per game, as he’s not much of a shot creator and has room to grow on both ends of the floor. But he has significant upside to tap into long term. — Givony

NBA intel and fit: With its second lottery pick in this draft, it will be interesting to see what San Antonio’s appetite is for adding another rookie to an already young roster as the team likely hopes to gear up for a postseason run, nine years removed from its last playoff series win. Which direction the Spurs go with their first selection will likely play a role in what they do here, but the idea of moving one of these picks for more immediate help might appeal to the front office, depending on how the draft unfolds. If they keep the pick, a young combo forward like Bryant who can space the floor and guard multiple positions makes a lot of sense. — Givony

Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin

France | TS%: 51.0

Scouting report: Traore started this year projected firmly in the top 10 but tumbled down the board amid an inefficient season struggling with turnovers, inconsistent defense and streaky shooting and finishing prowess. He has been on a major upswing lately, putting together some of his best performances as the season comes to a close, reminding teams of why he was so highly regarded with the way he gets to spots on the floor creating shots in volume for himself and teammates.

The 18-year-old has plenty to offer from a talent standpoint, showing flashes of brilliance with his ballhandling, passing and all-around creativity. His scoring ability and shotmaking prowess have been on display more vividly as of late with quite a few NBA teams in attendance.

NBA intel and fit: With three first-round picks, but 14 players expected to be under contract next season, it’s unclear how much room there is on Oklahoma City’s roster to add more rookies. Packaging picks to move up in the draft, trading some nonrotation players to other destinations or kicking the can down the road by swapping this year’s picks for future first-rounders could be options the front office considers.

The Thunder would have little use for a player such as Traore, but they have very few needs that this draft would help resolve anyway. The team will likely go for a best-talent-available approach if it ends up using all its picks. — Givony

Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 53.8

Scouting report: Though far from a finished product, Riley is viewed by NBA teams as a significant long-term talent. He is a versatile scorer with outstanding shotmaking skill from all over the floor who shows impressive flashes of ability to create shots for himself and others. He also has polished creativity as a passer, which is highly intriguing for a 19-year-old.

Adding strength and becoming a more consistent shooter and defender will be the next steps in his development, but he showed encouraging progress for Illinois as the season moved on.

NBA intel and fit: After back-to-back playoff appearances, Orlando’s front office seems intent on helping the team win its first playoff series since 2010, saying it plans to “look through a more win-now lens.”

That might signal a willingness to part with one or both of the team’s first-rounders (the Magic also hold the No. 25 pick) if “proven offensive help” becomes available, a search that will likely continue through the offseason. — Givony

Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan

Junior | TS%: 56.6

Scouting report: Leaning into the versatility of an out-of-the-box prospect such as Wolf, who shouldered significant playmaking responsibilities for Michigan as a 7-footer, could be interesting. Wolf’s skill level, creativity and overall instincts on both ends of the floor give him a higher ceiling than your typical 21-year-old prospect, especially with the development trajectory he has been on the past three years.

NBA intel and fit: The Pistons breaking through and making the playoffs conveyed this pick to the Timberwolves, who have a nice opportunity to add talent after having traded away most of their draft capital since Tim Connelly took over as president. Wolf would give them a versatile frontcourt player capable of contributing sooner than later. Minnesota will also consider using this pick to improve its roster as it pushes to contend around an ascending Anthony Edwards. — Givony

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm

Germany | TS%: 61.1

Scouting report: One of the youngest prospects in this class at 18, Essengue has put together a terrific season in Germany and given himself a chance to be the first international player drafted. His size and versatility at forward aligns well with where the modern NBA is trending. He shows strong feel producing off the ball but also is capable of making plays in a pinch.

He needs to add a good amount of strength to his frame, but Essengue has the potential two-way impact teams are often eager to develop. Shooting well in workouts could vault him into the lottery, which will be in play depending on how the board falls.

NBA intel and fit: With four picks in the top 40 and no real pressure yet to win just two years into a comprehensive roster teardown, the Wizards can go in a multitude of directions in this part of the draft, with all eyes first being on their selection at No. 18. — Woo

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee)

Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Adriatic | TS%: 61.5

Scouting report: Yet to turn 19, Beringer displayed major strides this season, with a late-blooming trajectory, excellent physical profile and intriguing long-term upside bolstering his stock. Though likely far away from being a plus contributor in the NBA, Beringer has plenty of developmental appeal as a defensive-oriented center with fluid mobility. He’s quite raw offensively and would strongly benefit from landing on a team that can afford him patience and developmental minutes.

NBA intel and fit: This is the second of Brooklyn’s four first-round picks, with the Nets likely to be very active in trade discussions as they look to extract value out of their strong position in this draft. But Beringer’s long-term upside as a mobile paint protector would make him a nice fit in Brooklyn, who can afford him the minutes and attention he needs to improve. — Woo

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn

Freshman | TS%: 53.6

Scouting report: McNeeley’s size, shotmaking prowess, feel for the game and toughness are critical attributes that NBA teams value at the wing position, but he will need to remind them of his winning qualities throughout the predraft process. He had a few big moments as a freshman at UConn but struggled to score efficiently, converting 44% of his 2-pointers and 32% of his 3-pointers while looking out of position defensively at times.

He will likely be asked to play a different role in the NBA, leaning more heavily into his ability as a dynamic perimeter shooter, which was more evident in other settings before college. Strong workouts will be important for McNeeley to remind teams of what made him so highly regarded entering the season, especially with his shooting, the foundation of his NBA appeal.

NBA intel and fit: Advancing out of the play-in tournament meant Miami lost its lottery-protected first-round pick (No. 15) to Oklahoma City — a remnant of the 2019 offseason trade to acquire Jimmy Butler III. Sending Butler to Golden State six years later secured this pick, an opportunity for the front office to again showcase its talent-evaluation skills after finding considerable success in the draft over the years.

Conveying their 2025 first-rounder and extinguishing their draft capital obligations to Oklahoma City (the pick was slated to be unprotected in 2026) frees the Heat to take any direction they want this offseason, perhaps with an eye on the talent-rich top of next year’s draft. — Givony

21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)

Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia

Freshman | TS%: 62.0

Scouting report: Newell’s productivity and pre-college résumé make him an interesting developmental bet. He offers size, motor and mobility but needs to sharpen his offensive skills and overall awareness to become a high-impact NBA player.

Teams will be intrigued to see how his perimeter skills measure up in workout settings, as he likely profiles best at power forward long term and will need to be able to knock down shots and put the ball on the floor confidently to make that transition. He was highly regarded out of high school and had a nice season at Georgia, profiling as more of a developmental pick for an NBA team that doesn’t need him to play major minutes right away.

NBA intel and fit: The Jazz own this second first-round pick by way of Minnesota in the Gobert trade. Though its lottery pick will be the biggest decision ahead, Utah found value with its later selections last season (Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski) and could do so again at this spot. — Woo

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Freshman | TS%: 58.7

Scouting report: Sorber isn’t expected to conduct much on-court activity during the predraft process as he recovers from foot surgery in February. Still, his strong feel for the game, defensive versatility, length, physicality and skill level as a pick-and-roll finisher are attractive qualities at 19 years old that should draw plenty of attention in this portion of the draft.

NBA intel and fit: The Hawks acquired the Lakers’ pick as part of the Dyson Daniels-Dejounte Murray trade, their second selection in the first round. With Clint Capela an unrestricted free agent, it makes sense for the Hawks to think about drafting a successor to back up Onyeka Okongwu at the center position. — Givony

Nique Clifford, SG, Colorado State

Super Senior | TS%: 60.9

Scouting report: Clifford has built positive buzz this spring, receiving consideration from teams inside the top 20, with a chance to be a riser over the next few weeks. The dearth of experienced, reliable older college wings will help Clifford’s stock coming off a do-it-all season at Colorado State. As an above-average athlete who can play a variety of roles, he is tracking as a plug-and-play option for teams looking to address a need directly with their selection.

NBA intel and fit: Indiana has used the draft well to cultivate depth in recent years and is entering a win-now phase with Tyrese Haliburton elevating the franchise. Clifford’s readiness to contribute would be a boost for the Pacers’ bench, which presently lacks a bigger, more athletic wing defender in his mold. — Woo

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Hugo Gonzalez, SG/SF, Real Madrid

EuroLeague | TS%: 50.9

Scouting report: Gonzalez, 19, has had a difficult time gaining traction this season amid inconsistent playing time with Real Madrid, hitting 29% of his 3-pointers. When given the opportunity, Gonzalez has shown what makes him interesting with his defensive intensity, feel for the game and explosiveness.

He can guard multiple positions, and has shown glimpses of the passing prowess and winning qualities that made him a highly regarded prospect at a young age.

NBA intel and fit: It’s difficult to envision Oklahoma City using all three of its first-rounders with its current roster situation. Nevertheless, the Thunder have several months to determine a plan, and there will be no shortage of suitors if they decide to trade some of their picks. — Givony

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver)

Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

Senior | TS%: 61.1

Scouting report: Clayton’s stellar NCAA tournament showing has vaulted him into the mix as a potential option in the 20s. He brings scoring prowess and the ability to hit tough shots, but also an element of streakiness that accompanies his style of play.

He projects as a potential microwave bench scorer, capable of putting up points quickly as a change-of-pace guard. His lack of size, defensive struggles and limited playmaking skills are drawbacks, but there are teams that might benefit from adding him to their bench mix next season.

NBA intel and fit: This is the Magic’s second first-round selection, acquired from Denver in 2021 in the Aaron Gordon trade. Orlando appears to be shifting into more of a win-now phase, making this pick a potential trade chip but also a spot to bolster depth. — Woo

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Germany | TS%: 52.2

Scouting report: Saraf brings a potent combination of size, scoring instincts, feel for the game, aggressiveness and playmaking, showing supreme timing and creativity operating in the pick-and-roll. His sharp basketball instincts are evident in every aspect of the game.

His struggles with turnovers, scoring efficiency and porous defense against higher-level competition have caused some pause among talent evaluators about how his game might translate to the NBA ranks.

NBA intel and fit: The Nets have a void in the backcourt, depending on what they do with their first few picks, and this situation will be considered highly attractive to any of the guards slated to be picked in this range.

With five picks in the top 36, the Nets can go in many different directions on draft night. They might elect to be a conduit for trades as they are also projected to have more salary cap space this offseason than any NBA team. They could also take some swings on talent, picking a younger prospect in need of development, aided by minutes and opportunity to play through mistakes.

Brooklyn also holds the No. 36 pick, giving it flexibility to move around or out of the draft as value presents itself. — Givony

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston)

Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph’s

Junior | TS%: 64.4

Scouting report: Fleming broke out as a junior by turning in an efficient, productive season, succeeding by dint of playing hard, scoring opportunistically and providing length and resistance defensively.

He is limited with the ball in his hands and won’t be called upon to create offense, but there’s value in his skill set that might make him an effective glue guy in the right context. His awareness and consistency need to improve over time, but he has yet to turn 21 and took a nice step forward this season, one that should earn him guaranteed money in the middle of the draft.

NBA intel and fit: Expect Brooklyn to look at trade opportunities, particularly with its pair of picks in the 20s, to try to extract value out of its league-high four first-round selections. — Woo

Noah Penda, SF/PF, Le Mans

France | TS%: 55.5

Scouting report: Penda is in the middle of an excellent season in France, as his versatility and strong feel for the game have played an essential role for playoff-bound Le Mans. He is an intelligent passer who slides all over the floor defensively and plays a mature style for a 20-year-old getting his first action in high-level European basketball.

His streaky shooting — he made 31% of his 3-pointers this season — is something NBA teams will want to learn more about in the predraft process, along with his average explosiveness. Still, players in his mold are en vogue, provided he can figure out his jumper long term.

NBA intel and fit: The Celtics were one of the few teams atop the NBA standings to hold on to their first-round pick, giving them a valuable asset to either add young, cost-controlled talent or explore trade opportunities.

Boston’s roster is already littered with players it drafted or developed off the scrap heap, and it will likely need to continue to be creative this summer with several key rotation members aging or approaching the end of their contracts. — Givony

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/C, UAB

Senior | TS%: 61.3

Scouting report: Lendeborg became a person of interest for NBA teams after a terrific season at UAB, but is no lock to remain in the draft, with significant money on the table from Michigan should he return to college next season.

His two-way productivity, size and improving skill level holds some appeal as a depth option with developmental upside at power forward. Lendeborg will need to win teams over on the workout circuit to play his way firmly into the type of range it might take to keep him in this class versus next year’s.

NBA intel and fit: The Suns changed front office leadership this month, with Brian Gregory taking over as top executive for James Jones and the franchise more focused on its latest coaching hire than anything else right now. Adding a contributor who can shore up Phoenix’s questionable depth at this spot would be valuable. — Woo

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas

Junior | TS%: 61.8

Scouting report: Thiero was injured at the end of the Razorbacks’ regular season and is one of the more interesting wild-card projects in this class, as an exceptional athlete who can make acrobatic plays defensively but who is otherwise raw in the skill and feel department.

The fact he plays extremely hard covers up for some of his shortcomings, and at this stage of the draft, he becomes an intriguing development pick if a team can help shore up his perimeter shooting. If Thiero can make enough shots to stay on the floor, he could be an above-average defender and useful role player long term.

NBA intel and fit: The Clippers remain in win-now mode with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, and even after a third straight first-round exit, LA will be focused on maximizing this window. Whether that’s taking an upside swing on a player such as Thiero or targeting a more polished option, there should be value in adding an inexpensive young player to the Clippers’ bench. — Woo

Second round

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

Alex Condon, C, Florida, sophomore

32. Boston Celtics (via Washington)

Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina, freshman

33. Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton, super senior

34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford, senior

35. Philadelphia 76ers

Cedric Coward, SF, Washington State, senior

36. Brooklyn Nets

Labaron Philon, PG/SG, Alabama, freshman

37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)

Johni Broome, C, Auburn, super senior

38. San Antonio Spurs

Bogoljub Markovic, PF/C, Mega Superbet (Adriatic)

39. Toronto Raptors (via Portland)

Tahaad Pettiford, PG, Auburn, freshman

40. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

Alex Toohey, SF/PF, Sydney (Australia)

41. Golden State Warriors (via Miami)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State, junior

42. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee, super senior

43. Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

Milos Uzan, PG, Houston, junior

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta)

Boogie Fland, PG, Arkansas, freshman

45. Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

Darrion Williams, SF/PF, Texas Tech, junior

46. Orlando Magic

Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette, senior

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit)

John Tonje, SF, Wisconsin, super senior

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane (Australia)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

Michael Ruzic, SG/SF, Joventut (ACB)

50. New York Knicks (via Memphis)

Eric Dixon, PF, Villanova, super senior

51. LA Clippers (via Minnesota)

Miles Byrd, SG, San Diego State, sophomore

52. Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke, junior

53. Utah Jazz (via LA)

Sion James, SF, Duke, super senior

54. Indiana Pacers

Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky, super senior

55. Los Angeles Lakers

Dink Pate, SG/SF, Mexico City (G League)

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

Javon Small, PG, West Virginia, senior

57. Orlando Magic (via Boston)

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan, super senior

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

Mouhamed Faye, C, Reggio Emilia (Italy)

59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao (China)