Aryna Sabalenka, winner of three Grand Slam singles, is the favorite to win her first Wimbledon title. Sabalenka reached the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open this year, falling to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, respectively. Gauff and Keys both are among the top five choices at Wimbledon, according to ESPN BET odds.

ESPN BET SPECIAL:

Any American to win Women’s tournament: +275

In the 2024 women’s final, Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini to take home her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam title. However, the defending champion is well down the odds board after having to withdraw from the Eastbourne Open on Thursday because of a right thigh issue.

Editor’s Picks

On the men’s side, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to capture his third straight title at the All England Club. Top seed Jannik Sinner, who successfully defended his Australian Open title before falling to Alcaraz in the French final, has the second-best odds. Seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, who has reached the final in six straight years, opened the tournament as the third choice. Djokovic had won the previous four Wimbledon titles before Alcatraz defeated him in the final in 2023.

ESPN BET SPECIAL:

Any American to win Men’s tournament: +1800

Wimbledon runs through July 13, with the women’s final being played on July 12 and the men’s contested on July 13.

Here are the ESPN BET odds for each of the 256 entrants to win their quarter, advance to the final and win the title for both the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament . For the latest odds, follow the links to ESPN BET.