The 2025 Wimledon Championships are here, with the world’s best tennis players making the annual pilgrimage to SW19 for their shot at one of the biggest prizes in tennis.

Here’s everything you need to know.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Emma Raducanu equalled her best-ever run at Wimbledon last year, reaching the fourth round. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Brackets:

Men’s singles | Women’s singles

Men’s doubles | Women’s Doubles | Mixed doubles

Note: The first match of the day on each court is listed first and subsequent matches are listed below.

CENTRE COURT (from 1.30 p.m. BST)

Fabio Fognini vs. Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Paula Badosa (9) vs Katie Boulter

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Zverev (3)

COURT 1 (from 1 p.m. BST)

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Carson Branstine

Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca

Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu

COURT 2 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Benjamin Bonzi vs Daniil Medvedev (9)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Madison Keys (6)

Jasmine Paolini (4) vs Anastasija Sevastova

Taylor Fritz (5) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

COURT 3 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Sonay Kartal vs Jelena Ostapenko (20)

Holger Rune (8) vs Nicolas Jarry

Matteo Berrettini (32) vs Kamil Majchrzak

Katerina Siniakova vs Qinwen Zheng (5)

COURT 12 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Elmer Moller vs Frances Tiafoe (12)

Valentin Royer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24)

Leylah Fernandez (29) vs Hannah Klugman

Marketa Vondrousova vs McCartney Kessler (32)

COURT 18 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina (14)

Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Mackenzie McDonald vs Karen Khachanov (17)

Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson

COURT 4 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi

Greet Minnen vs Olivia Gadecki

Ethan Quinn vs Henry Searle

COURT 5 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Adrian Mannarino vs Christopher O’Connell

Luciano Darderi vs Roman Safiullin

Lulu Sun vs Marie Bouzkova

COURT 6 (from 11 a.m. BST)

Learner Tien vs Nishesh Basavareddy

Varvara Gracheva vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Ann Li vs Viktorija Golubic

Matteo Arnaldi vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Monday’s Wimbledon weather forecast

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Met Office is forecasting a sunny day with highs of 34 degrees Celsius. Sunset is expected at 9.21 pm.

How to watch

Dates: June 30 to July 13

Venue: The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

How to watch: In the UK, Wimbledon will be broadcast live on BBC as usual, although the men’s and women’s singles finals will also be shown on TNT Sports.

In the United States, ESPN is the home of the All England Club showing 250 hours of live action available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes

You can also follow the latest coverage on ESPN.com.

Who are the favourites?

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wimbledon can always spell an upset, and there are plenty of contenders for this year’s singles titles.

Last month’s French Open saw both singles events sport a final between the No.1 and No. 2 seeds — the first time that has happened at Roland Garros since 1984.

Key tennis dates 2025 The most important tennis dates to put in your diary. Competition Schedule Winners Australian Open Jan. 6 – Jan. 27 Sinner, Keys French Open May 25 – June 8 Alcaraz, Gauff Wimbledon June 22 – July 14 US Open Aug. 17 – Sep. 8

Carlos Alcaraz fought from behind and outlasted Jannik Sinner to take the men’s trophy, while Coco Gauff won her first French Open title by beating Aryna Sabalenka.

You’d be bold to bet again those four making the latter stages, or even the final, of this year’s Wimbledon. But the All England Club rarely goes according to plan.

Novak Djokovic is vying to add to his seven Wimbledon crowns, while Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz will also be looking to upset the order win their first Grand Slam title.

In the women’s bracket, Jessica Pegula enters as the third seed, although she has never made it past the quarterfinals in SW19. Jasmine Paolini has fared much better — she lost to Barbora Krejčíková in last year’s final — although she has shown mixed form so far this year.

Prize money

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The total prize money for the championships this summer is £53.5 million, with the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles each taking home £3m — an 11% increase from last year.

Men’s and women’s doubles champions will earn £680,000, while mixed doubles winners claim £135,000.

Breakdown of single’s prize money:

Winner: £3m

Runner-up: £1.52m

Semifinal: £775,000

Quarterfinal: £400,000

Fourth round: £240,000

Third round: £152,000

Second round: £99,000

First round: £66,000

Where can fans find more ESPN tennis coverage?

ESPN’s tennis page has all the latest breaking news, analysis, features, rankings, Grand Slam title winners and more.

– Ranking the top contenders at Wimbledon 2025

– Why are there so few women coaches in professional tennis?

– WATCH: Will this be Djokovic’s ‘last dance’ at SW19?