President Emmanuel Macron has called for Britain and France to move on from Brexit and work “side by side” on issues including migration and defence, declaring “let’s not allow the Channel to grow wider”.

Macron, addressing both Houses of Parliament at the start of a three-day state visit to the UK, said Brexit was “deeply regrettable”, but insisted that over the past few years “this alliance became stronger”.

He said that although Britain was no longer in the EU, it could not stand on the sidelines of Europe. He vowed that the two countries would “deliver together” on tackling illegal migration.

During the first state visit by an EU leader since Brexit, Macron mapped out common interests in defence, trade and migration, arguing the two countries shared a “special responsibility” for the security of Europe.

“There is an expectation in Europe that faced with revisionist neighbours, our two countries have a special responsibility for the security of the continent,” Macron said. “And it is time to articulate it.”

The speech was an effort from the French leader to show a united front with the UK as the two countries confront challenges including an expansionist Russia and an increasingly isolationist Trump administration in the US.

He said that the UK’s decision to leave the EU was “a decision that we respect, even if we find it deeply regrettable”, adding that in recent years the relationship with the UK had improved.

But there are still clear divisions between the two countries.

A migration deal on asylum seeker returns to France has not yet been agreed and Macron has been accused by some British politicians of failing to do enough to tackle irregular migration.

Macron said that while “hope for a better life elsewhere is legitimate”, he added “we cannot allow our rules for taking in people to be exploited”. He said it was vital for Britain and France to work with third countries to disrupt the flow of migrants across the continent.

There have been other recent tensions. France struck a hard line with Britain during recent talks on a EU/UK deal, notably over fishing rights but also on the terms of access for British companies to a new EU rearmament fund.

But Macron said it was vital to continue to rebuild relations, including setting up a new youth mobility scheme, envisaged in the EU/UK pact agreed in May.

“Let’s not allow the Channel to grow wider,” Macron said, arguing for “exchanges for students, researchers, artists”. There was sustained applause from MPs and peers when he said that “our children should have the same opportunities that we had”.

Macron’s speech on the first day of his state visit was a precursor to a round of state pageantry and political discussion, including a state banquet hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night.

“We love monarchy, especially when it’s not at home,” Macron joked.

In an appeal to continue the rapprochement, he added: “Finally we meet again. And let’s make sure we meet again for decades. We are linked by our common future. Go together, hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, this is our common destiny.”