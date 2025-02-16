



THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues to shadow a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel that has been sailing close to the coast of Zambales.

Commo. Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, said the BRP Cabra maintained its monitoring of CCG-5303 despite harsh sea conditions with waves reaching heights of up to 8 feet.

On Saturday, Tarriela said CCG-5303 replaced CCG-3103 in maintaining China’s unauthorized patrols in the waters off Zambales.

He said the rotation of Chinese vessels highlights Beijing’s persistent presence in the area, which Manila has repeatedly protested as illegal under international law, particularly the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Tarriela said through repeated radio challenges, the Cabra has forced CCG-5303 to retreat about 95 nautical miles from Zambales.

“The Philippine Coast Guard will not waver in its duty to defend our maritime rights,” Tarriela said. “We are committed to upholding international law and ensuring that our territorial waters remain free from foreign intrusions.”

The intrusion of Chinese coast guard vessels in Philippine waters has been a growing concern for the government, prompting stronger diplomatic protests and calls for increased international support.

In recent incidents, Chinese vessels engaged in dangerous maneuvers, water cannon attacks, and radio challenges against Philippine patrols, further raising tensions in the South China Sea and prompting some countries to issue warnings against China.

Last week, Beijing deplored the issuance by the United States and Japan of a statement against its “provocative activities” in the contested South China Sea, saying it “attacks and smears” China.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling in 2016 concluding its claims have no legal basis.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said they opposed China’s “unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features, and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea” in a joint statement after they met in Washington.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun hit back on Monday, saying “the China-related content of the US-Japan joint statement blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs, attacks and smears China and exaggerates regional tensions.”

China had “lodged solemn representations” with both countries, he said.

WITH AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE