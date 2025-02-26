(UPDATE) POLICE on Wednesday said a 14-year-old Chinese student who was reported kidnapped in Taguig City on Feb. 20 was found Tuesday night, abandoned along Macapagal Avenue in Parañaque City, with his right little finger missing.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) said the boy was reported missing after he did not return home from an activity at the British School of Manila on Feb. 20 after being picked up by the family driver. The body of the driver was found in another vehicle.