MANILA, Philippines — Authorities arrested over 400 foreign workers of an alleged Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) scam hub in a raid in Pasay City on Wednesday, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said.

Operatives from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), and the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Cybercrime, with support from the PAOCC and the Pasay City government, closed the illegal offshore gaming operations inside One Wheels Condominiums.