(UPDATE) POLICE and government agents on Wednesday arrested more than 400 foreign workers in an alleged Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) scam hub in Pasay City, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) said.

Officers from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime, with support from Paocc and the Pasay City government, closed the illegal offshore gaming operations inside One Wheels Condominium in the SM MOA Complex.