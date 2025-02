MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced that parts of Metro Manila, and in Batangas would experience power interruptions over the weekend because of maintenance works.

In Metro Manila, Tondo, and Sta. Cruz in Manila will have no electricity on March 1 between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. because of the relocation of facilities.