MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Chiz Escudero said on Friday that unless the Supreme Court issues a temporary restraining order, the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will go on.

Interviewed over DZRH radio, Escudero said that the Court has previously exercised its authority in two notable cases: the impeachment of former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., where a TRO prevented a vote by the House of Representatives, and the impeachment of Chief Justice Renato Corona, which saw the Court intervene regarding foreign currency deposits. In both instances, the actions taken by the Supreme Court were brought before the respective legislative bodies for consideration.