MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ordered all presidential appointees in the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and attached agencies to tender their “unqualified courtesy resignations,” Presidential Communications Acting Secretary Jay Ruiz confirmed Saturday.

In a memorandum dated Feb. 25, 2025, Bersamin directed the incumbent PCO officials to submit their resignations by Feb. 28 to “give a new PCO Secretary a free hand in performing his duties and functions.”