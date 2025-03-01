PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Saturday ordered the administrative relief of Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) head, Col. Elmer Ragay, following adverse news reports and viral social media discussions questioning the legitimacy of a recent rescue operation involving a 14-year-old Chinese student from the British School Manila.

In a media release, Marbil acknowledged that the boy was recovered but emphasized the need for a thorough review to address growing public scrutiny and ensure full transparency.