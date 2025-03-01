The northeast monsoon (amihan) is affecting Northern Luzon and the easterlies are prevailing over the rest of the country, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said early Sunday morning.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the state weather bureau said that Eastern Visayas; Caraga and Davao Region in Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.