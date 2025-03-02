MANILA, Philippines- Power interruptions will hit Metro Manila, Batangas, Cavite, Bulacan, and Laguna this week because of maintenance work, Meralco said Sunday.

Some areas in Punturin, Valenzuela will have no electricity on March 5-6 between 10 p.m and 3 a.m. because of energization, replacement and installation of electricity facilities. These include a portion of Phase 3 St. from Kabesang Porong St. to and including Lanvin and Charlie Sts. in Sta. Lucia Village Phase 3; and Sta. Lucia Village Phases 4 and 6.