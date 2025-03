Investigations by the police and the Senate hope to unravel the mystery that shrouds the “release” of the Chinese teenager kidnapped last month, a case that led to the relief of the head of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).

The teenager, who studies at the exclusive British School Manila in the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, was reported kidnapped on Feb. 20. Five days later, he was found in a street in Parañaque City with his right hand heavily bandaged.