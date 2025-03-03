Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers will be experienced across the country due to the prevailing easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said early Tuesday morning.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, Pagasa said that Bicol region, Caraga, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.