INTERIOR Secretary Jonvic Remulla and several high-ranking police officials were already at the scene when the kidnapped 14-year-old Chinese student was dropped off by his abductors, the director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), Col. Elmer Ragay, said in his sworn statement, a copy of which was obtained by The Manila Times.

Ragay, who was relieved then reinstated Monday to comply with election regulations, said in his affidavit that on Feb. 25, PNP Acting Deputy Chief for Administration MGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. told him to prepare for a possible operation to rescue the teenager, a student at the British School Manila who was abducted on Feb. 20.