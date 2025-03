Warm humid air, cloudy skies, isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced across the country due to the easterlies, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Wednesday morning.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies blowing from the Pacific Ocean, bringing warm, humid air.