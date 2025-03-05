



MANILA, Philippines — Animelo Summer Live, or “Anisama,” the biggest anime music festival featuring Japanese artists, is coming to Manila this year.

Wilbros Live, concert promoter, made the announcement for Anisama World 2025 in Manila.

Details will be announced in the coming weeks, including the venue and the official lineup.

Anisama, organized by Dwango and Nippon Cultural Broadcasting, is a concert featuring Japanese music artists and anime voice actors performing songs from anime, tokusatsu, and video game theme songs.

Performers in the 2024 Anisama in Saitama Super Arena included Mindaryn, Asca, Aimer, i*Ris, Maaya Uchida, TrySail, Granrodeo, Konomi Suzuki, Shouta Aoi, Nao Toyama, FripSide, Yoshino Nanjo and True, among others.

Other Anisong and voice artists who performed in Anisama over the years included Claris, LiSA, Screen Mode, May’n, Daisuke Ono, Mamoru Miyano and JAM Project.

The Philippines is considered among the top markets for Anime in the Asia-Pacific region, with a 2023 study noting that 63 percent of Filipinos enjoy watching anime on streaming services.