MANILA, Philippines — Although Camarines Sur is considered a stronghold of opposition leader and former vice president Leni Robredo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s senatorial slate is hoping to penetrate vote-rich areas in the Bicol Region, the team’s campaign manager said Thursday.

Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco said the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinias would make a strong push in Camarines Sur on Friday, engaging its 1.34 million registered voters in the May 2025 midterm elections as part of its broader strategy to expand support in the region.