The National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday to ensure that automated counting machines (ACM) were not connected to the internet on poll day to protect them from cyber attacks.

Namfrel issued the statement after lawyer and Reina Mercedes, Isabela vice mayor bet Jeryll Harold Respicio said that there was no specific Comelec resolution instructing not to connect the ACMs to the internet until all election returns were printed and transmitted.