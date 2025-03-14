MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers on Thursday evening confirmed that a Filipino seafarer was reported missing, after a collision between a chemical tanker and a container ship off the northeast coast of England in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the DMW cited reports from the licensed manning agency (LMA) that the seaman was onboard the MV Solong, which collided with oil tanker Stena Immaculate at the North Sea on March 10 at 10 a.m. (United Kingdom time) at the Humber Estuary in Hull, England.